Apple Just Added A Helpful Feature To Its AirTags To Prevent Stalking

Apple has started the rollout of a new update for AirTag, bumping up the firmware version to 1.0.301. The changelog is barebones, except for one key upgrade that drastically improves upon the privacy aspect of Apple's coin-sized trackers and tones down their stalking potential. Apple's support page claims "tuning the unwanted tracking sound to more easily locate an unknown AirTag."

Now, it is unclear what the word "tuning" means here, but if Apple's promise made back in February is anything to go by, the AirTag alert sound should now be louder. Following concerns over multiple reports of AirTag devices being used for stalking and even car theft, Apple announced in February 2022 that it would be "adjusting the tone sequence to use more of the loudest tones" so that a hidden or misplaced tracker could be found more easily.

Apple also promised that as soon as an AirTag starts beeping, a notification about an unidentified tag will also be sent out to all nearby iPhone devices. This was done to make sure if users are in a noisy place and can't hear the audible alerts, the on-screen notification will make them aware of an unknown tracker in their vicinity. Back in February, Apple only mentioned that the changes would start appearing later this year, and it appears that at least one of them is now rolling out.