How Far Does An Apple AirTag Reach?

In April 2021, Apple released one of the most popular tracking devices: the AirTag. Although there are other portable trackers in the market, features like IP67 water resistance and ultra-wideband connectivity make it stand out from other trackers on the market. On top of that, AirTag connects seamlessly with iPhones. To pair them, you just have to remove the battery tab on the device and hold it near your iPhone. Within seconds, you should see a dialogue box on your iPhone's screen: tap on connect, choose a name, and you're good to go. Doing this registers the device to your Apple ID and starts showing up in the "Find My" app.

Given the size of AirTag, you can attach one to your keys, slip it in your handbag, hide one in your wallet, or place it in your travel bag, and just like that, there's a personal radar on anything you choose. But how far can an AirTag reach? That's a question that pops up. Apple doesn't provide a clear explanation of the maximum tracking range of an AirTag, but there are connectivity options available on the AirTag. Apple has equipped the device with Bluetooth for proximity finding, its in-house U1 chipset that accesses ultra wideband for Precision Finding, and NFC that helps interact with iPhones.