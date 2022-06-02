How To Fix When Your iPhone Can't Find Bluetooth Devices

The first thing to do if your iPhone can't find Bluetooth devices is to check whether Bluetooth is actually enabled or not. It may seem obvious, but it's easy to either forget to switch on Bluetooth, or just assume that it's enabled and so start waiting for a device to connect. If the wireless connection is disabled, of course, your iPhone won't be able to find or connect with any Bluetooth device. To check if that's the case, head over to the 'Settings' application on your iPhone and tap on 'Bluetooth.' If the toggle is green in color, Bluetooth is enabled; if it's gray, tap on the toggle to activate it.

If Bluetooth is active and yet somehow your phone still cannot connect to another device, turning the Bluetooth off and then back on again can fix any software glitch that's getting in the way. Upon re-enabling Bluetooth, check if the desired device appears in the 'My Devices' section and tap on it to connect. If you're trying to connect with a new device, make sure that the Bluetooth icon in Control Center is blue in color: otherwise your iPhone won't be able to establish new Bluetooth connections (via Apple).