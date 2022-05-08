How To Fix When Your iPhone Has No Service

There are only a couple of ways to directly deal with dead zones: either use a signal booster or keep moving to different spots to try and find an area where you do get a signal. Signal boosters may not be a great option when you're traveling, but one could work if you have problem spots at home. Moving could be a matter of stepping a few feet to one side in a single room, moving to a different room, or waiting a few minutes if you're in a moving vehicle.

Outside of that, the easiest fix (when it works) is to restart your iPhone to see if it's just a hiccup with the connection. If that doesn't work, go to Settings > Cellular and turn "Cellular Data" off and back on again to attempt to re-establish a connection.

If you think roaming settings may be the issue, go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options and adjust the "Roaming" settings. You can turn Roaming on or off and control whether calls and data use 5G or LTE.

Unfortunately, if the problem is an older phone and a lack of 3G, you might have to consider getting a newer model as it's only going to get more difficult to find service. If it's the SIM card, remove it and put it back in first using Apple's instructions to see if the problem is a bad connection. If issues persist, contact your carrier about a replacement SIM card.