How to Use Your iPhone’s Location Tracking

Apple has built a reputation on privacy and the security of its iPhone, so it comes as no surprise that it gives users a lot of control over location tracking settings. Location tracking can be essential for apps such as Apple Maps, so you can be provided with the necessary guidance to get you from point A to point B. However, there are some apps that do not require Apple’s Location Services which could be tracking you purely for data-mining purposes. Thankfully, Apple makes it relatively straightforward to fine-tune location tracking settings according to your preferences.

As Apple explains in its online support overview of your phone’s Location Services options, to set Location Services for specific apps, simply go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and make sure Location Services is on. Scroll down a little, and you will find all the apps that have Location Services permissions. Next to each app you will see the level of permission each app has to track your location. Tap on the app, and you will see a list of options relating to tracking that includes “Never,” “Ask Next Time Or When I Share,” “While Using the App,” and “Always.” Simply select which of these tracking options that you prefer for each app.

Fine-tuning your settings

The “Always” track option can be useful for apps like Apple’s “Find My” app so that people close to you can always know where you are, which can obviously be useful in some instances. However, it could also lead to increased battery drainage as it will be transmitting location data in the background as it utilizes the GPS transmitter built into your iPhone.

The benefit, however, is that if you and your close family or friends also have the “Find My” app installed and are using the feature, you will easily be able to locate each other when needed. You might also want to turn on the “Precise Location” option to get maximum location precision. Of course, you are free to turn all of the location tracking functionality off for any app whenever you choose.

If you’re curious to learn more about privacy and Location Services on your iPhone, we suggest you hit up Apple‘s support page on the subject.