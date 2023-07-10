How To Replace The Battery In An Apple AirTag

Apple's AirTag trackers are handy little devices that make it easy to keep tabs on your belongings. Powered by Apple's vast Find My network, AirTags send out Bluetooth signals that can be detected by nearby Apple devices. The Find My network is made up of about a billion Apple devices, pretty much ensuring that an AirTag will be detected, provided it's in a fairly populated area.

An AirTag's last-known location is visible in the iPhone's Find My app, and thanks to the use of Ultra-Wideband technology, its exact location can be found using an iPhone with Precision Finding. Given that an AirTag frequently updates its location over Bluetooth, you might worry about the battery running out. The good news is that, unlike other Apple devices, AirTags don't need to be charged. Instead, they are powered by a CR2032 coin battery that only needs to be replaced about once a year.