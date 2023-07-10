How To Replace The Battery In An Apple AirTag
Apple's AirTag trackers are handy little devices that make it easy to keep tabs on your belongings. Powered by Apple's vast Find My network, AirTags send out Bluetooth signals that can be detected by nearby Apple devices. The Find My network is made up of about a billion Apple devices, pretty much ensuring that an AirTag will be detected, provided it's in a fairly populated area.
An AirTag's last-known location is visible in the iPhone's Find My app, and thanks to the use of Ultra-Wideband technology, its exact location can be found using an iPhone with Precision Finding. Given that an AirTag frequently updates its location over Bluetooth, you might worry about the battery running out. The good news is that, unlike other Apple devices, AirTags don't need to be charged. Instead, they are powered by a CR2032 coin battery that only needs to be replaced about once a year.
How to replace an AirTag's battery
AirTags' CR2032 lithium 3V coin batteries are widely used in low-power devices such as watches, calculators, car key fobs, and even some medical devices. As a result, they are easily available in electronic and drug stores and on platforms like Amazon.
If you have a replacement battery on hand, follow these steps to change the one in your AirTag:
-
Press down on the stainless steel cover of the AirTag.
-
Rotate the cover counter-clockwise until it stops turning.
-
Remove the cover and take out the battery inside.
-
Insert the new CR2032 battery with the positive sign facing upward.
-
You should hear a sound indicating the battery has been inserted correctly.
-
Put back the cover, ensuring the three tabs align with the corresponding slots on the AirTag.
-
Rotate it clockwise until it stops.
The AirTag battery replacement is now complete, and you can use it for up to another year before having to repeat the process. It's worth noting that CR2032 batteries with bitterant coatings might not work with AirTag, so it's best to avoid using them.
Check your AirTag's battery levels
An AirTag's battery level can be viewed on the iPhone. When an AirTag's battery is running low, you'll receive a notification on your iPhone letting you know which AirTag's battery needs replacing. Tapping on the notification will take you to the Find My app.
Alternatively, you can manually check the AirTag's battery level in the Find My app. Here's how:
-
Open the Find My app on your iPhone.
-
Tap the Items tab.
-
Select the AirTag from the list.
-
A Low Battery message will appear next to the AirTag if the level is low.
While Apple has never displayed the AirTag's battery percentage, it previously showed a battery indicator in the Find My app. Unfortunately, this feature has been removed. As a result, you'll only be able to see a Low Battery indicator when the AirTag's battery is very low – a sign that you need to replace it as soon as possible.
Since the AirTag's battery lasts about a year, it's worth setting a reminder to replace it before 12 months are up. CR2032 batteries are cheap enough that you can replace them even before you see the Low Battery indicator. This is particularly important if using an AirTag to track your luggage. The last thing you want is for the AirTag to die after your luggage is lost, so make sure to change the battery before a long trip.