Apple Just Removed A Vital AirTag Feature

Apple seems to have intentionally gotten rid of a quite important AirTag feature, and it has now been confirmed as missing from iOS 15.6 and the iOS 16 beta. As of now, you can no longer track the battery levels of your AirTags in the Find My app, and the feature seems to be gone completely. The fact that the feature was removed from the Find My app in both of these versions of iOS implies that this might be it — Apple may have pulled the plug and decided against bringing it back.

If you've never owned an Apple AirTag, let's first get you up to speed with what exactly they do. As we explored in our original AirTag Review, AirTags are small, circular devices that can be attached to a number of items, be it a keychain or a backpack. Once attached to something and properly set up, an AirTag will help you track the whereabouts of important items through the Apple Find My app. If you happen to lose your wallet, you can make your AirTag play a sound, or use an iPhone to track it down with Precision Finding.

Although AirTags are not particularly power-hungry, their battery capacity is finite — after you've used one for a while, you will have to replace its battery. The AirTag itself doesn't have a user interface, but connecting it to your Apple devices had — until now — given you an indication of its battery level. Unfortunately, according to MacRumors and iCulture.nl, that no longer seems to be the case.