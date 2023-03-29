What You Need To Know About The Live Feature On Find My Friends

One of the best things about owning an iPhone is that your software experience continually evolves. Apple is constantly engineering new features, apps, and tools to make iOS more useful to a wider variety of people. Because iPhones can last you many multiple years of use, it can feel like fine wine aging.

The downside to such change is that you can often miss some of these features being unrolled. For the smorgasbord of new iOS additions Apple puts front and center with each major update, there are dozens more that can go completely unnoticed.

For instance, many people still don't know about "Find My," which can help you find your lost iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook, or other objects and accessories. Find My now has a friends feature, allowing you to share your most recent locations with known, trusted contacts to keep each other safe. But as of iOS 15, that feature can now show a "Live" status, and Apple doesn't make it immediately obvious what this is about. If you've been confused about this, let us help you reclaim some peace of mind as we dish out the details.