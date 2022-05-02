How To Share Your Location On iPhone

Apple's "Find My" app is designed to pull double duty, acting as both "Find My Friends" and "Find My Phone" at the same time in the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. It can, of course, be used to help you locate your lost, missing, or stolen iPhone, but it can also act as a passive go-between when setting up gatherings and other social events with friends and family. Alternatively, it can be used to provide notifications for when someone arrives or leaves a location, both for the sake of party planning convenience and for general safety.

Beyond simply sharing locations, Find My can also be useful for figuring out the ETA of guests or letting people know when someone leaves (and gets home safely). Likewise, it can help two people meet up by providing directions via "Maps," and can be accessed via "Messages" to make that connection easier to manage. You can make a few adjustments from inside the app as well, like selecting the device you're using as your location (i.e., tell the app to use your iPhone as a guide instead of your Mac) and customizing notifications.