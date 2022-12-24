What To Do If Your iPhone Is Lost Or Stolen

In today's day and age, people often can't go anywhere without their smartphones. It often holds a lot of information that's essential to everyday life. It's also a contraption that makes it super easy to connect with other people, wherever they are in the world. So when a person misplaces their phone and is having difficulty locating it, it's a stressful situation.

The first thing most people do when they can't find their mobile phone is retrace their steps. If they have a second mobile device handy or are around someone else with a phone, they can call the missing gadget and listen for your chosen ringtone. In most cases, especially when you're in your home or place of work where you often spend time, these are adequate solutions. However, what do you do if your phone is on silent? How do you track your phone if you lost it in public, or worse if it was stolen?

If you have an iPhone, the list of answers to these questions can certainly be a lot longer, provided that you go through the necessary safety features incorporated into your device while it's still in your possession. Most of these settings are turned on by default on newer iPhones, so unless you manually disabled them, you should be able to use the features to locate a lost iPhone. In addition to the iPhone's safety features, you can also turn to third-party providers for some assistance in dealing with either locating your device or suspending your mobile service. In some instances, you can even request to replace an iPhone that has either been irrevocably lost or stolen.