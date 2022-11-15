What Are The Risks Of Jailbreaking Your iPhone?

It's common knowledge among mobile phone enthusiasts that the iPhone is probably the most secure and locked-down device option available these days. If you are someone who doesn't mind being forced to stay within the Apple ecosystem and only use apps available through the official App Store, the iPhone's seemingly infallible security may be an attractive factor. However, if you prefer having more control over the inner workings of your mobile phone, you may think that the iPhone's operating system is too rigid and resort to jailbreaking the device.

Jailbreaking — like the name implies — is a term pertaining specifically to hacking the iPhone in order to apply modifications to its operating system and essentially break the device free from Apple's confines. Similar to "rooting" which often refers to Android devices, the jailbreaking process bypasses security features and lets you get unimpeded access to iOS and tweak features that would have otherwise been hidden from regular iPhone users. People adept in programming and hacking, or who are interested in expanding their use of the iPhone do this for a variety of reasons, like making changes to the phone's interface or making it easier to connect it to a PC and access files from it. The most common reason for jailbreaking an iPhone is to install apps that aren't available through the App Store or delete ones that come preinstalled on it.

Apple discourages jailbreaking for obvious reasons — the act itself is designed to make unauthorized alterations to the core of what makes the iPhone an excellent device, fortified by various layers of security. While some may argue that electronics experts may be able to avoid serious repercussions when hacking an iPhone, there are considerable risks that make the process not worth the trouble.