Is It Better To Sell Or Trade In Your Old iPhone? Here's What You Need Know

Apple has an in-house gadget appraising program that is pretty straightforward to use: there's a nifty list of all the eligible iPhone models with their corresponding approximate values, which refers to the potential amount of money you'll get for handing over the phone to Apple. There's also an automated estimator that'll outright tell you how much money you can get back once you provide information on your current iPhone's physical condition and overall functionality, assuming you give accurate information.

Purely in terms of convenience, this is the best option, as you can trade in your iPhone and buy a new one all in one transaction. There's no need to venture outside of the Apple sphere and worry about snags in the process because every step is already baked in, including the shipping costs associated with the old device and the packaging you'll need to use in order to send it in. Apple isn't your only option when it comes to trade-ins, however.

There are also advantages to trading in your device through a mobile phone carrier. All phone service providers want to gain or retain your business, so whether you're staying with your current one or jumping ship to another, the company will likely make upgrading to a newer iPhone as seamless and as enticing as possible by offering deals (via Verizon). These perks may include things like a phone bill discount or waiving certain fees, though you'll need to make sure you read and understand all of the terms carefully to avoid bad deals.