The Surprising Phone That Chris Evans Misses The Most

Considering that Evans' Instagram post memorializing his trusted smartphone was published in June 2022, many may assume that his new one is an iPhone 13 Pro. In a video interview with Collider, however, it was confirmed that he actually upgraded to an iPhone 12 Pro. Although a newer iPhone model usually means having access to a slew of better features, it doesn't seem like Evans is that impressed. "I feel like my new phone is too heavy. And I know that makes me the oldest dinosaur in the world," he told Collider as he pulled out his iPhone 12 Pro to demonstrate. "As I hold it, I use the pinky to brace it, and it feels too heavy!"

According to Apple's technical specification pages, the iPhone 12 Pro (6.66 ounces) weighs over an ounce more than the iPhone 6S (5.04 ounces). Evans also reinforced his love for the home button, which a lot of iPhone fans probably miss, as well. Apple seemed to heed the demand for the feature to be brought back and included it in the recently released iPhone SE. In fact, the actor has reportedly received a lot of suggestions from fans on social media to make the switch to the new-ish iPhone that bore his favorite feature.

Unfortunately, he's just not interested. In response to people telling him to get the SE, the "Gray Man" actor said, "I don't want [it]. I want the iPhone 6. I want something from before to work until it doesn't work anymore." Sorry Chris Evans, but it sounds like the scenario you're alluding to is fast approaching. Anyone who still somehow owns a fully functioning iPhone 6s will soon have to upgrade to a newer model as Evans did — an iPhone 8 at the very least — as iOS 16 is not available on the iPhone 7 Plus and older models.