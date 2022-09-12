iOS 16 Released: Here's How To Upgrade Your iPhone

Apple has just released its latest version of iOS, which includes some significant lock screen changes, an update to the company's messaging system, and an attempt to do away with passwords. That's just a few of the standout features on offer, iOS 16 promises significant changes throughout the entire phone and provides a solid platform for the company's latest generation to build on. If all of this scares you, there is an option to just grab the security updates on offer and keep your device on iOS 15.

You don't need to own the latest iPhone if you want to make the leap to iOS 16. The operating system will run just fine on a relatively old device. Although the iPhone 14 is about to come out, Apple's latest OS will work on iPhones going all the way back to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which hit the market back in 2017. All iPhone SE users will need a second-generation device at the minimum — that's the one that was released in 2020. The older iPhone SE, which came out alongside the iPhone 6S in 2016, is not capable of running Apple's latest operating system.