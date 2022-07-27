Has Your Apple ID Been Hacked? Here's What You Need To Do

Your Apple ID is your passkey into Apple's walled garden; without it, you can't access any of the company's products and services. The account is also how Apple identifies you, and it is linked to a lot of sensitive personal information. This means there's a lot at stake if your Apple ID is compromised. Anyone who has access to it can read your emails and even send emails from your account (if you have an iCloud address). They can access your contacts, see your calendar entries, and view your photos and videos. The intruder can also see any files saved to your iCloud drive, read your Notes, and access your GPS location in real time if you have Find my iPhone enabled.

This is not only a privacy invasion — although that's bad enough — but it could also quickly become a case of identity theft. If you think your Apple ID has been hacked, there are a few ways to know for sure — and, of course, if you find out that you've been hacked, you want to immediately take measures to manage the situation and secure your account. In this article, we'll cover both: how to tell if your Apple ID has been hacked, and what to do to secure your account and prevent such security breaches in the future.