Here's How To Stop Your iPhone Messages From Ringing Twice

Notifications are a crucial part of any iPhone user's day to day experience with the device. They're basically how you stay on top of recent activities on the app. More importantly, notifications let you know when you have a phone call or text message you need to deal with.

The iPhone has become ubiquitous, from the 2007 keynote speech given by Steve Jobs until today, iPhones have become continuously more engrained in our society. But there are some unique bugaboos that iPhone users sometimes face; the double ring is one of them. Ordinarily, an incoming text message should produce a single alert, which is enough notice for most people. However, some iPhone users may find that if they don't immediately open the text message in question, they'll hear a second alert a few minutes later. It would seem that their iPhone is nagging them to open the message notification, regardless of whether or not they're ready to read and respond.

If this is a problem that you've encountered before or are currently trying to fix, then you may be one of the many users who don't realize that one of the features of iOS allows for customized notifications for iPhone apps. For Apple's built-in Messages app, this means that rather than receiving one potentially unnoticed alert for any incoming texts, you can rig your iPhone to keep ringing long after the message was received. Alternatively, you can disable this feature if it becomes a nuisance.