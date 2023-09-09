The Bathroom Staple That's The Secret To Removing Pet Hair In Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's always a lot of fun bringing your dog along for a drive, watching them stick their heads out the window and let their tongues flutter in the breeze. However, as nice as it is to bring your furry friend for a ride, pets can often leave more than they bring in with them. Whether you have a cat or dog, the odds are good that once they've planted their butts on your car seat for a few minutes, they will leave behind a veritable galaxy of shed hair.

Pet hair is one of the most frustrating contaminants out there, as it gets into just about everything and everywhere and covers your car with your pet's distinctive odor. Your first course of action may be to whip out the vacuum and suck the place dry, but while that's a decent first step, there's another step to the procedure you should employ to properly clean your pet's shed hair out of your car. The linchpin to this secret step is something you may have lying around in your bathroom.