How To Turn A Leftover Scented Candle Into A Car Deodorizer

Like your home, your car can get pretty messy. Cleaning the outside of a car is fairly simple, but cleaning the inside is much more difficult. There's a lot of surface area, including the seats, carpets, dashboard, inside roof, and vents, to name a few. Dust and dirt can collect in all these places, and over time, make your car smell musty (or worse, stinky) if left unattended.

If you have pets or kids, keeping your car smelling fresh is an even bigger task. Pet hair, spills, and long-forgotten snacks wedged under car seats can all cause your car to smell bad. Even if you're the kind of person who keeps their car spotless, it's always nice to enter a fresh-smelling vehicle.

There are several types of car deodorizers on the market, and choosing the one that's right for you comes down to price and preference. There are hanging air fresheners that dangle on your rearview mirror. If those are too distracting, you can use a vent clip that latches on to your air vents. You also get sprays and solid air fresheners. Most are priced between $10 and $15, and last a few weeks at the most. If you're looking for a more sustainable option though, leftover scented candles make great DIY car deodorizers.