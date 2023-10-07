Major Vacuum Cleaner Brands Ranked Worst To Best

The future of technology is an interesting world to delve into, and perhaps one of the most no-brainer paths in the future is a world where the common chore is completely taken care of by automated technology. This isn't that radical of an idea, as this was already the vision of a far future in fiction such as "The Jetsons." One piece of the puzzle towards a chore-free future that already exists is that of robot vacuums. When it comes to robot vacuums, there's one name that reigns at the top of the market: Roomba.

The Roomba is manufactured by the brand iRobot, who have pretty successfully made the name Roomba equivalent to robot vacuum almost as much as Google is equivalent to the search engine. It's inescapable. However, at the front of the line in the market for robot vacuums, iRobot has much to offer.

iRobot's robot vacuums offer unparalleled convenience. They can be programmed to clean on a schedule, and many models are compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for voice-controlled cleaning. Its vacuums are designed to efficiently clean various floor types, including carpets and hardwood floors. They use a combination of brushes and suction power to pick up dirt and debris effectively.

Additionally, iRobot continually introduces new features, such as mapping and room-specific cleaning, which enhances the cleaning experience. Its robots can also navigate around obstacles and return to their charging docks automatically.

Of course, the drawbacks to iRobot as a brand tend to err towards the issues with Robot vacuums as a whole. For example, robot vacuums are excellent for regular maintenance cleaning, but they don't provide the same deep cleaning power as some traditional upright vacuums, particularly on heavily soiled carpets. And, as a much smaller package, they require much more regular upkeep than their larger human-operated counterparts.