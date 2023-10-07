Major Vacuum Cleaner Brands Ranked Worst To Best
Everybody knows that vacuum cleaners suck, but just so, buying a vacuum cleaner can also suck. While they remain one of the most efficient ways to clean up your floors, there's an insanely wide range of options available for you to choose from when it comes time to buy a new vacuum cleaner. Beyond just the mechanical differences between picking an upright, stick, handheld, canister, or robot vacuum, there's one more signifying detail to look at: the brand.
There are many vacuum cleaner brands out there, and not all of them are created equally. Of the many brands of vacuum cleaners that exist, some stand out well above the competition, and others offer wildly inconsistent product lineups that vary widely in quality.
What makes a vacuum cleaner brand truly great is a consistently high-quality range of products that offer an easy user experience with vacuums that can stand the test of time. There are many brands of vacuum cleaners out there, but some clearly stand tall above the rest.
Tineco
Tineco, a renowned Chinese vacuum manufacturer, specializes primarily in the production of cordless vacuum cleaners. Its line of conventional cordless stick vacuums offers an impressive array of attachments and features, all at competitive price points. What sets Tineco apart is its incorporation of cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the iLoop dirt detection sensor found in its premium models. This innovative sensor detects areas with high amounts of dust and dirt during cleaning and responds by increasing the suction motor's power output, ensuring a thorough and efficient cleaning experience.
This kind of quality within the lineup can be exemplified well by a vacuum like the Tineco Pure ONE X, which offers good suction power and portability at a genuinely great price. Currently, the Pure ONE X lists for $299. However, just as the Pure ONE X can be a succinct window into Tineco's strengths as a brand, it can also be a glance at its weaknesses.
While Tineco can offer great vacuuming tech at a great price, that can come at the cost of durability. The Pure ONE X accomplishes those first two boxes in spades but, unfortunately, is a flimsier model that might not last as long as something a little more expensive from another brand. Another issue with Tineco comes in the form of variety. Plainly, if you don't want a stick vacuum, Tineco is not for you. On the other hand, if you're looking for a great option to dip into owning a cordless vacuum without investing a huge sum of money, Tineco can be just the right fit for you.
iRobot
The future of technology is an interesting world to delve into, and perhaps one of the most no-brainer paths in the future is a world where the common chore is completely taken care of by automated technology. This isn't that radical of an idea, as this was already the vision of a far future in fiction such as "The Jetsons." One piece of the puzzle towards a chore-free future that already exists is that of robot vacuums. When it comes to robot vacuums, there's one name that reigns at the top of the market: Roomba.
The Roomba is manufactured by the brand iRobot, who have pretty successfully made the name Roomba equivalent to robot vacuum almost as much as Google is equivalent to the search engine. It's inescapable. However, at the front of the line in the market for robot vacuums, iRobot has much to offer.
iRobot's robot vacuums offer unparalleled convenience. They can be programmed to clean on a schedule, and many models are compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for voice-controlled cleaning. Its vacuums are designed to efficiently clean various floor types, including carpets and hardwood floors. They use a combination of brushes and suction power to pick up dirt and debris effectively.
Additionally, iRobot continually introduces new features, such as mapping and room-specific cleaning, which enhances the cleaning experience. Its robots can also navigate around obstacles and return to their charging docks automatically.
Of course, the drawbacks to iRobot as a brand tend to err towards the issues with Robot vacuums as a whole. For example, robot vacuums are excellent for regular maintenance cleaning, but they don't provide the same deep cleaning power as some traditional upright vacuums, particularly on heavily soiled carpets. And, as a much smaller package, they require much more regular upkeep than their larger human-operated counterparts.
Samsung
If it's a piece of technology that exists, chances are, Samsung makes one. Everything from the Galaxy S23 you could be reading this on to the OLED TV you're streaming your favorite shows on, all the way to the washer and dryer in your laundry room, Samsung makes it all. And the vacuum cleaner is no exception.
In a first for the brands on this list thus far, Samsung offers a wide range of vacuum cleaner models, including uprights, canisters, and stick vacuums. This diversity allows consumers to choose a model that suits their specific cleaning needs and preferences. Its lineup also includes the POWERbot line of robot vacuums, which Samsung souped up in 2021 with the introduction of the Jet Bot AI+, which helps the robot vacuums avoid bumping into smaller objects on the floor that might otherwise pose an issue.
With its eggs in so many different baskets, it's no surprise that Samsung's vacuums are extremely user-friendly, with the vacuums it makes being fairly easy to maintain. Samsung's Bespoke Jet is an excellent example of the suction power you can expect from a Samsung while also possessing a fairly simple maintenance experience for the average user.
One of the biggest drawbacks to the Samsung lineup is price. The previously mentioned Bespoke Jet retails for $899. While it certainly isn't the cheapest option Samsung has to offer, other brands can provide a premium vacuuming experience for far less. Another issue that can come up with Samsung's lineup is that replacement parts can be scarce depending on the model you own, with an item like the Bespoke Jet having almost none available from Samsung.
Kenmore
Kenmore has long held the reputation of being a Sears brand, and while the large product lineup can vary widely across different types of products offered, its vacuums can be some of the most robust and reliable machines on the market. While the brand name Kenmore can certainly evoke a laundry list of other appliances, much like Samsung, what truly sets Kenmore out as the better brand?
It comes down to longevity and affordability. Kenmore's are often built with an easy-to-maintain design in mind, which can lead to easier maintenance and a longer life span. Price-wise, the Kenmore lineup is one of the best on the market. The Kenmore Intuition Bagged Vacuum is one of the best-standing vacuums on the market right now, and it embodies both of those qualities perfectly. While it may not have the more premium vacuuming functionality that comes with a premium-priced vacuum, the Kenmore Intuition has a versatile range of uses that comes with a $179 price tag.
Of course, a model like the Kenmore Intuition is also a good show of some of the brand's limitations. It's clunky, and other Kenmore vacuum models, particularly canister vacuums, can be relatively heavy and less maneuverable, which may not be suitable for users with mobility issues. Kenmore vacuum cleaners also may not always feature the same level of design aesthetics and technological innovation as some other brands, which could be a drawback for consumers seeking more advanced features. However, for a good, simple vacuum at a reasonable price point, Kenmore is a mighty brand amongst its peers.
Hoover
The Hoover Model O was the first successful commercially available portable vacuum ever released, and since its release in 1908, Hoover has not stopped making vacuums. The age of the company does afford it some luxuries, such as having the Google verb status across the pond of "Hoovering" something up when talking about vacuuming something.
Does that age and synonymity come with a good product lineup? Yes, the Hoover brand offers some genuinely great vacuum cleaners. The Hoover WindTunnel 2 is a great example for comparison to the Kenmore Intuition. Both vacuums may not be as powerful as others on the market but have excellent price points. Hoover's offering has a list price of just $169. But where Hoover has the edge is its range of models that offer still competitive pricing with noticeable improvements. A similar upright bagless model, like the Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet, carries a bit more punch across all types of floors while only seeing a $40 increase in list price at $209.
Of course, there are some drawbacks to the various Hoover vacuums. Much like Kenmore, Hoover's products can run on the clunkier side of what's available on the market. Additionally, there aren't a ton of Hoovers available with some of the cutting-edge vacuum technology that other brands can offer. Putting aside those aspects, Hoover vacuum cleaners maintain a solid reputation of being easily maintained and widely affordable. For a long-lasting vacuum that will get the job done, Hoover can be a good, affordable option.
Sebo
When it comes to getting a vacuum that will look and feel premium, you need not look any further than Sebo. If there's one word to describe the Sebo line, it is "premium." However, that premium feel comes with, well, a premium. Sebo vacuums are among the most expensive on this list, so the question is, are they worth the price? The answer is a resounding yes.
Sebo vacuum cleaners are renowned for their superior construction and durability. They are frequently made with high-quality materials, which contributes to their long lifespan. For a vacuum that will run you as much as a Sebo will, that long lifespan is especially important. Moreover, a high price needs to be attached to actual suction power, and there's no shortage of that with Sebo. Sebo vacuums typically offer powerful suction, making them effective at cleaning various surfaces, including carpets and hardwood floors.
The Sebo Airbelt D4 is a great example of Sebo's brand as a whole. The Airbelt D4 is a canister vacuum that offers outstanding, versatile performance with very little in the way of actual drawbacks as a product. The worst of the criticisms for the product as a whole mainly tie back to a stiff hose. Performance-wise, there's very little to criticize with the Airbelt D4. Its price is another story. The Airbelt D4 currently retails for $1,399 directly from Sebo.
With Sebo, it all comes down to that quintessential trade-off. Its products are outstanding and will absolutely get any job done. However, is that worth the steep price tag attached? If the answer for you is yes, Sebo is probably your best bet overall.
Shark
Shark is known for its innovative vacuum cleaner technology, affordability, and strong suction power. While not the most bleeding edge in terms of vacuum innovation, Shark does still offer some nice tricks in the vacuum world. One such example is the Clean Sense IQ system, which is very similar in idea to Tineco's iLoop dirt detection, as a system that adjusts the vacuum's suction depending on nearby dirt and debris.
Outside of offering some interesting feature sets, Shark offers plenty of options when it comes to vacuum types. Shark's lineup includes uprights, canisters, stick vacuums, cordless models, and robot vacuums. This variety ensures prospective buyers have options to choose a vacuum that suits their specific needs. On the subject of its robot vacuums, Shark offers one of the top Roomba alternatives, and perhaps the best of the options available from the brands on this list, in the form of the Shark AI Ultra.
For Shark's more traditional offerings, one of its best is the Shark Stratos Cordless. The Stratos offers a versatile range of uses, being greatly effective across pretty much all types of floor. Better yet, Shark's powerful offering has a list price of $499. While that certainly isn't the most affordable vacuum out there, it makes up for that higher price in terms of sheer value. One of the only negatives to the Stratos is an issue that tends to plague the Shark lineup at large, which is a general heaviness across its vacuums. However, if a weighty vacuum is no issue, Shark's vacuums can be fantastic options without too monumental of a price tag.
Dyson
When thinking of a Dyson vacuum cleaner, you may be inclined to think of the iconic Dyson Ball vacuum, but there's a lot more going on with the brand as a whole. More recently, Dyson made waves with a set of unusual air purifier headphones, but at the end of the day, it is most well known for its vacuums. And for good reason, too.
Like with the aforementioned air purifier headphones, Dyson is known to usually be on the cutting edge of technology. That innovation translates cleanly into its vacuum technology. It introduced bagless vacuum cleaners, cyclone technology, and the iconic ball design for increased maneuverability. These advancements often translate into more efficient and effective cleaning.
That air of experimentation hasn't waned with time either, as to this day, Dyson still pulls a few rabbits from its hat. The Dyson V15 Detect, for example, uses lasers to highlight otherwise invisible bits of dust on your floor. And the V15 doesn't just pack a gimmick; it has the vacuuming prowess to back the lasers up. The V15 is also just one stick vacuum within a huge lineup offered by Dyson that ranges across all different types of vacuums that are consistently built to last.
Of course, there are downsides to Dyson as a brand. Perhaps the biggest of those issues is the price of a Dyson vacuum. The previously mentioned Dyson V15 Detect rentals for $749.99, and the cheaper, upright Dyson Ball models can begin at $549.99 with the Ball Animal 3. On top of the expensive device of the vacuums themselves, they can be expensive to repair as well. Despite having long life spans, if something does go wrong with a Dyson, it's unlikely to be a cheap fix.
Bissell
Bissell's biggest pro lies in the affordability of its line of vacuums. The Bissell lineup is extremely friendly on the tightest of budgets. A superb Bissell model, such as the Powerforce Helix, retails at just $59. Where a price that low might usually come with some major compromises, the Powerforce Helix offers some fairly minor step-downs in quality in exchange for you hanging on to a vast amount of money.
A negative of the cheaper Bissell models, such as the cheaper build quality present on the Powerforce Helix, can be perceived positively. Even as the Powerforce Helix has a cheaper feel to it than other, more pricey competitors, its build quality also makes it remarkably light and easy to handle compared to some bulkier offerings.
Bissell is also recognized for its pet-specific vacuum models, which often include features like specialized pet hair brushes and filtration systems designed to effectively tackle pet hair and dander. The Powerforce Helix is a great example in that regard, with the model doing a great job of collecting pet hair.
Of course, there are some negatives to be said for the Bissell lineup. That previously mentioned build quality issue does come with a durability problem. While the vacuums are budget-friendly, the durability and longevity, particularly with entry-level models, can quickly turn a one-time purchase into a recurring cost. Additionally, the Bissell lineup simply doesn't have some of the more advanced features that competitors on this level — brands like Dyson and Shark — usually come equipped with. However, for pure affordability's sake, there is no beating the Bissell in price or quality at said price.
Miele
Miele stands as a shining example of excellence in the world of vacuum cleaner brands. Miele has earned its place on this list as the best vacuum brand for those who seek the pinnacle of cleaning perfection. With a legacy of over a century, Miele has consistently delivered powerful suction, advanced filtration, and a wide array of models catering to various cleaning needs. Whether it's their enduring durability, whisper-quiet operation, or dedication to allergen-free environments through HEPA filtration, Miele's vacuum cleaners embody the epitome of quality and innovation, setting a standard that has made it a trusted choice.
Take, as an example, Miele's Complete C3. The Complete C3 offers top-of-the-line performance with very little compromise. The only real drawback of the Complete C3 comes down to recurring costs that come with the vacuum's smaller dirtbag, which will require more frequent replacement. However, that in itself is a small price to pay.
What the Miele offers in counterbalance to that recurring cast is an exceptional build quality that pins it as unlikely you'll need another vacuum for a long time. The Miele lineup is also well known for great suction, and that's not just limited to canister vacuums like the Complete C3, as Miele offers many products across a range of vacuum types. This, of course, all comes on top of a very quiet operating volume, a touchstone feature of Miele's vacuums.
While a device like the Complete C3 retails at $839, the premium price is a worthwhile trade for the premium vacuum you will receive. If money is no issue, and you are seeking a true best in class for a new vacuum cleaner, Miele will have the best offerings available for your needs.