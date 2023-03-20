Samsung To Offer More Affordable OLED TV Series
Samsung wants to disrupt the OLED TV market by seeding stores with a scaled-back alternative to its growing QD-OLED stockpile. Alongside a nice 2023 refresh of its premium S95C — which boasts 30% better brightness compared to yesteryear's S95B — Samsung is adding the S90C (starting at $1,899) to attract those finding it hard to make the jump from its more affordable, but still visually impressive QLED lineup. Sets from both lines are available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch varieties.
In addition to attracting holdouts among its own potential customer base, this launch could be a bid to better compete with LG. LG has enjoyed a significant head start in mass market appeal by offering heavy discounts on its older OLED models with the recent arrivals of the C2 and C3 range. For what it's worth, Samsung's new "budget" range lines up cent-for-cent with LG's C3.
Samsung still can't bend quite as far with legacy pricing, nor does it offer the same overall breadth of sizes compared to LG (which can stretch from 42 to 83 inches), but it's hoping to counteract that by striking a nice overall value balance. Samsung's sets marry the benefits of the brighter, more vivid QD-OLED tech with beautifully sleek designs and enhanced gaming features, particularly with the S95C.
What's new, what's different
These sets are more alike than they are different under the hood. Both use Samsung's Neural Quantum AI processor to deliver enhanced upscaling, Pantone-validated color accuracy, AI-tuned HDR vibrancy, and refresh rates up to 144Hz. Sadly, Samsung still snubs Dolby Vision in all its TVs, so you'll have to check in with the competition if true-to-form cinematic tuning is crucial for you.
For audio, while both continue to offer the latest in Dolby Atmos spatial audio, only the S95C offers Object Sound Tracking+, which uses AI to track the source of objects within scenes and more accurately place sound effects throughout your soundstage. The S90C offers Object Sound Tracking Lite, which sounds more like a standard sound enhancement to help content sound best when paired with a compatible Samsung soundbar.
The S95C also gains advantages in its incredibly thin Infinity One Design, with a 4mm total depth for flush wall mounting. The S90C can't quite meet those standards, but it's still sleek enough to look nice on any wall.
You'll see the biggest price gaps between these two lineups at the 77-inch end of the size range, with the S95C at an eye-watering $4,499 versus the S90C's $3,599. The cheapest S95C is $2,499 for the 55-inch, $600 more than the S90C equivalent. You can place an order at Samsung starting today.