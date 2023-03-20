Samsung To Offer More Affordable OLED TV Series

Samsung wants to disrupt the OLED TV market by seeding stores with a scaled-back alternative to its growing QD-OLED stockpile. Alongside a nice 2023 refresh of its premium S95C — which boasts 30% better brightness compared to yesteryear's S95B — Samsung is adding the S90C (starting at $1,899) to attract those finding it hard to make the jump from its more affordable, but still visually impressive QLED lineup. Sets from both lines are available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch varieties.

In addition to attracting holdouts among its own potential customer base, this launch could be a bid to better compete with LG. LG has enjoyed a significant head start in mass market appeal by offering heavy discounts on its older OLED models with the recent arrivals of the C2 and C3 range. For what it's worth, Samsung's new "budget" range lines up cent-for-cent with LG's C3.

Samsung still can't bend quite as far with legacy pricing, nor does it offer the same overall breadth of sizes compared to LG (which can stretch from 42 to 83 inches), but it's hoping to counteract that by striking a nice overall value balance. Samsung's sets marry the benefits of the brighter, more vivid QD-OLED tech with beautifully sleek designs and enhanced gaming features, particularly with the S95C.