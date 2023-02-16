5 Reasons QD-OLED TV Tech Is Worth Paying Attention To (And 5 Reasons It May Just Be A Fad)

After its first OLED TV attempt in 2013, the curved KN55S9C, which proved too complicated and expensive to mass-produce, Samsung bowed out of the OLED market. Since then, the company has been exclusively pushing its QLED technology, which puts quantum dots onto LED screens to bring high brightness and wide color. The company has even put out adverts bashing OLED technology and the risk of burn-in that the organic pixels are made from.

While the company wasn't releasing any OLED TVs, it was still working on OLED technology, both for larger screens and smartphones. In 2022, Samsung released QD-OLED to the world, putting quantum dots onto an OLED light-emitting layer to create a hybrid of the leading flat panel technology. The technology promises brighter screens than traditional OLED without needing the additional white pixel that panels from LG rely on. That sounds like a big deal, but what else can QD-OLED do? Let's dive in, and find out why you might want it and why you might want to give it a pass for the time being.