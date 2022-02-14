Alienware's QD-OLED Monitor Seems Expensive, But It's Actually Not

Alienware has recently revealed the pricing of its upcoming 34-inch QD-OLED monitor. First announced during CES 2022, the monitor marks an important step in the technology used in gaming displays — it features quantum dot OLED technology. Considering that this is the first such monitor to be announced (with others undoubtedly to follow sooner or later), Alienware could have charged a larger premium for simply paving the way for other companies. It seems that it chose not to.

When you hear about the pricing of Alienware's new gaming display, you might think it's expensive. It has an MSRP of $1300 USD and it will be available in the spring of 2022. You're not wrong: $1300 is a lot to pay for any gaming monitor. However, weighing in what the monitor has to offer as well as the pricing of other OLED gaming displays leads us to believe that Alienware could have gotten away with a higher price tag.

OLED technology is known for its brightness and beautiful visual experience, but it rarely finds its way into gaming monitors. These displays are often tailored toward higher refresh rates instead of stunning visuals. However, gaming is not all about shooters and other such titles — many games provide rich, colorful worlds for you to sink into, and it does feel better on a monitor made to support it. Alienware, so far, seems to be one such display.