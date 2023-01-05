Three CES 2023 Gaming Monitors Worth Looking At

We still haven't been treated to the full slate of cards coming out of the latest generation GPUs, but whenever they arrive, you can bet there'll be a healthy suite of monitors to take full advantage of them. Like always, a bevy of new gaming gear is being announced at CES 2023, including a wealth of ridiculous gaming monitors.

One of the biggest developments we're looking forward to in 2023 is the first run of DisplayPort 2.1 monitors, which would usher in new heights for total resolution and framerate possibilities. We've suffered years of delays with DisplayPort 2.0, and it sounds like the industry still isn't quite ready to flood the market in 2023, but based on the latest announcements, we're not far off.

We're seeing exciting new gaming monitors from all of the usual players, but there are too many to mention here. If you're curious about the best of the best, we've scoped out three of CES 2023's most noteworthy attendees.