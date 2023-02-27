Samsung Vs LG: Which Brand 4K TV Should You Buy In 2023?

LG also offers a number of excellent television models that support a 4K resolution. Likely the best LG screen on the market heading into the 2023 buying season is the brand's C2, an upgrade for the C1 model that has performed so well. The C2 enjoys the benefits of LG's OLED Evo technology which enhances the color and brightness of the screen. As well the C2 has a new processor installed (the Alpha A9 Gen 5) that makes the picture crisper and provides better color saturation than the previous version. It's worth noting that while the C2 can be purchased in 42- and 48-inch dimensions, these smaller television sets don't add in the brightness enhancements, so the picture won't be as stunning on a small C2 as it is on a larger one.

LG's C1 remains a good choice for those in the market for a new TV. The C1 uses an A9 Gen 4 AI processor that brings excellent picture quality into any household. The C1 excels at handling fast motion in the image and quality upscaling. The C2 is a step up from the C1, to be sure, and this model doesn't benefit from the enhanced brightness or state-of-the-art crisp image quality that only the newest technology can bring. Even still, the C1 provides vibrant colors and deep blacks that make viewing a remarkable experience.

Another contender in the LG range is the G2. This model is designed for hanging and doesn't come with a stand. As well, the system's sound production is somewhat wanting when it comes to bass tones. Still, the G2 brings the same brightness enhancements and a new A9 Gen 5 AI processor that makes for excellent viewing.