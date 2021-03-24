Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum uses laser to highlight dust

Dyson is back with a new vacuum cleaner, one that uses laser light to reveal the dust and debris you may otherwise have failed to notice while cleaning. The cordless vacuum, which is called the Dyson V15 Detect, uses an eye-safe green laser light positioned near the floor to highlight the dirt, something the company says is more effective than ordinary LEDs.

According to Dyson, it made the V15 Detect to detect dust measuring down to 10 microns in size. The model packs an acoustic piezo sensor, which enables the vacuum to monitor the size and quantity of dust picked up by the device. The information is then displayed on the V15 Detect’s built-in LCD.

Of course, the most eye-catching aspect of the new Dyson vacuum is the Laser Dust Detection system, which is a green laser positioned 7.3mm above the ground and angled 1.5 degrees downward. The light highlights dust and debris on the ground in a way someone can easily see, Dyson explains.

When combined, the Dyson V15 Detect enables users to see the dirt that needs to be vacuumed and then provides them with stats about it on the vacuum’s LCD. The model is able to automatically adjust its suction level when it encounters larger quantities of dust, which is made possible with the piezo sensor.

Joining these features is what Dyson calls an anti-tangle technology named Hair Screw, which addresses the issue of hairs tangling around a vacuum’s brush. The hair screw tech works by spiraling hair from the brush and into the bin — it works with both pet and human hair. Rounding out the feature is a high-torque cleaner head with 56 polycarbonate teeth that help prevent tangles.

The Dyson V15 Detect vacuum is available now for $699.99 USD.