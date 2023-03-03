Samsung Galaxy S23 Review: Affordable Never Felt So Compelling

Every year, Samsung launches three new flagship phones, and every year the Ultra version gets all the press. Up until now, that attention (or lack thereof for the non-Ultra versions) has been deserved. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is everything a power user could possibly want in a smartphone, while the other two have been more for the "normals." Unfortunately, in years past, the vanilla version of the flagship has been found lacking in photography chops, and certainly in the battery department. I'm happy to say at least one of those problems has been solved.

For a time, while using the S23, I can honestly say I worried that I had bought the wrong phone. I worried that the S23 might have been a better pick for me, and I had just flushed an extra $400 down the drain. As it turns out, I had not, though but I am one of the aforementioned "power users" that enjoys the extra that the S23 Ultra brings.

But what about you? There are very specific use cases where the S23 Ultra is necessary, but for most of the tasks I tested, the S23 more than holds its own. So, which one should you get? I'll help you explore that question. I've been using the Samsung Galaxy S23 (and S23 Plus) for two weeks on AT&T's network, and this is my full review.

A Samsung Galaxy S23 review unit was provided for the purpose of this review by AT&T.