Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Camera Showdown

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has one of the best camera setups you could ask for on paper. There are four camera sensors ranging from an ultrawide camera to a 10x optical zoom lens. Meanwhile, on the other side, Google has long been known for its camera chops. If you're on Android and you want to take great pictures automatically, you get a Pixel — and that's pretty much the end of the conversation. So, I wanted to see how these two heavyweights measured up against each other.

Using a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra that I bought myself and a Pixel 7 Pro review loaner provided by AT&T, I took my daughter out for a day at the zoo and my son out for a driving lesson to my local village hall at night — and between the two, I'm starting to get a pretty good idea of where each phone stands. At the zoo, we had a crystal-clear day which resulted in some fairly harsh lighting conditions, rather than the overcast diffused light photographers tend to prefer. At night, the ambient light of my village hall gives a good approximation of what many folks will encounter in a typical nightlife setting.

Interestingly enough, the results were a little unexpected. We'll see how things shook out, but first, let's talk about the hardware.