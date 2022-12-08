Dyson's Unusual Air Purifier Headphones Are Ready For Release, But They Aren't Cheap

Dyson's wild noise-canceling headphones that also come with an air purification system are actually going on sale. It won't be easy to get them though, as the futuristic cans will be "available for pre-orders by appointment only." Plus, there's that $949 asking price, which makes the AirPods Max look like a bargain despite being one of the most expensive (and, to be fair, really good-sounding) mainstream products of its kind.

Aptly named Dyson Zone, these pricey headphones will go on sale in China next month, while enthusiasts in the UK, US, Hong Kong, and Singapore will get them in March. In case there was any skepticism, these headphones don't really cut any serious corners. Dyson claims they can last up to 50 hours on a single charge. If you also want to breathe in purified air while grooving to the music, the battery life comes down drastically to just 4 hours. Thanks to fast charging via a USB-C port, the depleted batteries can be juiced up in three hours.

On the audiophile side of things, the Dyson Zone promises noise cancellation worth 38 decibels, thanks to an 8-mic array that keeps analyzing surrounding audio waves at a frequency of 384,000 times per second. Dyson is also touting ultra-low harmonic distortion and a wide soundstage by covering frequencies between the 6Hz and 21,000 Hz bands. Audio output is handled by 16mm drivers, assisted by a custom EQ and advanced signal processing. Thankfully, that visor can be detached to make them look more normal.