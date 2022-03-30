Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones: Here's How It Works

Have you ever wanted to own a pair of headphones that also covers your nose and mouth for air-filtering purposes? No? Well, Dyson probably thinks many people do want such a device — because why else would it make the Dyson Zone pollution mask? The Zone is a personal face mask/air purifier/noise-canceling headphones combo, and although it may look like an oddity, the company seems convinced it's exactly what the current market needs. In fact, Dyson just announced the product's upcoming release.

Looking at the Dyson Zone, you'd think it must be a byproduct of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After all, the West was blissfully unaware of the number of bad things in the air before, and as such, face masks were rarely worn outside of operating rooms and job sites. However, the Dyson Zone arrives after 6 years of trial-and-error and a total of approximately 500 prototypes. Invented by Jake Dyson, son of James Dyson and chief engineer on this project, the Zone seems to have the tech to back up its usefulness. But let's not kid ourselves — it looks peculiar at best.

If you've ever wanted to resemble the character of Bane from "The Dark Knight Rises," Dyson Zone makes for a great, if expensive, cosplay idea. It also marks Dyson's first attempt at creating a wearable air purifier.