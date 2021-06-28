Jet Bot AI+ robotic vacuum cleaner has a 3D active stereo-type sensor and AI

During CES 2021, back in January, Samsung Electronics announced a new robotic vacuum cleaner with some interesting features called the Jet Bot AI+. Samsung has now confirmed the global launch of the robotic vacuum cleaner. For starters, the Jet Bot AI+ is available in the US in Europe this month and will launch in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and CIS regions in the second half of 2021.

Samsung says the robotic vacuum is the world’s first to come with an active stereo-type 3D sensor able to accurately scan a wide area allowing it to avoid small and hard to detect objects on the floor. The vacuum also has a 3D depth camera equivalent to 256,000 distance sensors to precisely detect objects as small as one centimeter. Samsung says the technology is game-changing and can prevent the robotic vacuum from getting stuck on small obstacles in its cleaning path.

The vacuum is also the first in the world to be equipped with an Intel AI solution powering the Jet AI Object Recognition technology. The tech allows the robot to navigate more accurately by recognizing the objects on the floor and appliances and furniture. In addition, smart decision-making capability allows the robot to ensure it can clean closely around items like children’s toys while maintaining a distance from delicate objects that could break.

One of the important features that object recognition and AI gives is the ability to classify items like pet excrement, glass cups, and electric cables as dangerous or likely to cause secondary contamination to avoid. Other hardware features, including a LiDAR sensor, can calculate the position of the robotic vacuum precisely for cleaning path optimization.

In addition, the technology repeatedly scans the room, gathering distance information, and works in dark areas such as rooms with no lighting or underneath furniture. The vacuum also has an air filtration system inside. Pricing is unannounced at this time.