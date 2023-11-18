4 Top-Notch Camping Grills For Less Than $200, According To Users

For a lot of people, the smell of charcoal burning is one of the best scents in the world. If you have a bit of time to wait for the coals to heat up, then going for a charcoal grill isn't a bad idea. Weber's charcoal grill is a great choice for camping, and it'll cost you $77.99 from Amazon. This makes it far cheaper than a propane option. The tradeoff is the fact you have to buy your own charcoal, and that's not always cheap.

Many people can get through a whole summer on a single propane tank, but the same can't usually be said for a bag of charcoal. Nevertheless, Amazon shoppers give this grill almost perfect ratings across the board for quality, portability, durability, and versatility. For what it's worth, I've used this grill several times while camping and have had absolutely no issues with it.

Something that helps set this grill apart from other charcoal grills is the large surface area. You'll be able to fit six burger patties on it at a time, so there is no problem feeding a large group of people all at once. It's also a surprisingly easy grill to clean and prepare for the next use.