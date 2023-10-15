10 Of The Best-Selling Air Purifiers For Your Home, Ranked By Price

Air purifiers are one of those product categories where you can spend a lot, or you can spend very little. But what you get varies dramatically, and to find a model that's effective for your needs, you need to pay attention to a few core specs.

Let's start with room size. If you have a 500-square-foot studio, an air purifier that handles over 1,100 square feet will be overkill. Conversely, if you buy an air purifier optimized for a smaller space, you're defeating the purpose, since the device won't be able to push filtered air through your whole room.

Then you must consider the device's physical size. Some air purifiers are massive, floor-standing devices, while others are small enough to sit on a desk. Consider your space and where the air purifier will fit in that space.

Next, consider what environmental factors you want to eliminate. All filters handle dust, odors, and basic allergens. If you have pets, look for models that handle pet hair, odors, and dander, too. And if you specifically seek protection against viruses and bacteria, check the specs and make sure the model you choose offers it.

What an air purifier can handle is in part determined by the type of filter it uses. The most robust filtering is handled by HEPA filters — which is why our list focuses on models that use HEPA filters. Other technologies include carbon filter, ionization, and ultraviolet light. Many devices use multiple filtration layers.

These are our picks from among the best-selling air purifiers you can buy today, ranked by price. Some of these models are also among our picks for the best home air purifiers of 2023.