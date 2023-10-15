10 Of The Best-Selling Air Purifiers For Your Home, Ranked By Price
Air purifiers are one of those product categories where you can spend a lot, or you can spend very little. But what you get varies dramatically, and to find a model that's effective for your needs, you need to pay attention to a few core specs.
Let's start with room size. If you have a 500-square-foot studio, an air purifier that handles over 1,100 square feet will be overkill. Conversely, if you buy an air purifier optimized for a smaller space, you're defeating the purpose, since the device won't be able to push filtered air through your whole room.
Then you must consider the device's physical size. Some air purifiers are massive, floor-standing devices, while others are small enough to sit on a desk. Consider your space and where the air purifier will fit in that space.
Next, consider what environmental factors you want to eliminate. All filters handle dust, odors, and basic allergens. If you have pets, look for models that handle pet hair, odors, and dander, too. And if you specifically seek protection against viruses and bacteria, check the specs and make sure the model you choose offers it.
What an air purifier can handle is in part determined by the type of filter it uses. The most robust filtering is handled by HEPA filters — which is why our list focuses on models that use HEPA filters. Other technologies include carbon filter, ionization, and ultraviolet light. Many devices use multiple filtration layers.
These are our picks from among the best-selling air purifiers you can buy today, ranked by price. Some of these models are also among our picks for the best home air purifiers of 2023.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Gen1 HP10
The Dyson brand is synonymous with style and innovation. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 delivers on both of those points. This air purifier has a premium price, but it also has an unmatched style and utility. Plus, it's more than just an air purifier: This model also heats and cools air, too, making it a useful companion year-round. The floor-standing design looks familiar, with the same open, oval-loop style as found on Dyson's dedicated cooling and heating devices, and no on-board controls (just a remote control for adjusting settings).
The Purifier Hot+Cool can circulate purified air through a room up to 800 square feet. According to Dyson, that translates to projecting up to 76 gallons of air per second throughout a space. It does so using Dyson's proprietary "Air Multiplier" technology, with your choice of 10 air speeds, and 350-degree oscillation. It has an adjustable automatic shutoff. The entire unit is fully sealed and complies with HEPA 13 standards, which means that what enters the machine stays in the machine. The HEPA + Carbon air filter removes 99.97% of particles, down to 0.3 microns, according to Dyson. A night mode keeps the unit quiet and appropriate for use in a bedroom setting. This model requires a fair bit of space in your room, though: It stands 30.2 inches tall, and weighs nearly 12 pounds.
The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Gen1 HP10 costs $599 at Amazon. We liked this model for its multipurpose utility. Dyson has other models that cost more and are further optimized for air purification.
Shark HP302 NeverChange Air Purifier MAX
The Shark HP302 NeverChange Air Purifier MAX stands out for its long-lasting filter. It's not quite true to say you'll never change the filter, but this model's HEPA filter lasts up to five years (based on 12 hours of use a day). Shark calculates this as more than $300 savings over competing models, which require frequent filter replacements. Another distinguishing point: The Shark HP302 can handle purifying the air of multiple rooms (up to 1,400 square feet) in one hour.
Shark says its air purifier can stop odors, and it can capture and eliminate 99.98% of particles of all sizes (large, small, and micro, down to 0.1 microns). Plus, it handles smells, with a built-in Odor Neutralizer that releases a fresh scent in addition to filtering smells. The air purifier has four filtration layers, each targeting a different particulate offender. Debris Defense catches large particles from everyday hair and dust, while the Pet Particle Barrier snares dander and allergens, Activated Carbon handles odors, and NanoSeal HEPA handles dust and smoke. The filter screens are removable, so you can wipe or vacuum them to clean them off. The unit is quiet, which makes it acceptable for nighttime use, and it has indicator lights that are dimmable, so they won't disturb your slumber. It's also large: It has a 13-inch footprint, stands 22.5 inches tall, and weighs 12.27 pounds.
Buy the Shark HP302 NeverChange Air Purifier Max for $330 at Amazon.
If you don't need something this beefy for such a larger space, look at the similar but more streamlined Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier 500, good for 500 square foot spaces. This model sells for $180 at Best Buy.
PuroAir HEPA 14
The PuroAir HEPA 14 air purifier is of a more modest physical size than some of its competitors: It stands 14.25 inches tall with an 8.5-inch footprint, and weighs 8 pounds. Yet it still can purify air across 1,150 square feet in an hour. In an unsurprising twist given its name, the PuroAir HEPA 14 uses a medical-grade filter to remove up to 99.99% of particulates in the air, down to 0.1 microns — a spec that makes it up to 10x more effective than a HEPA 13 filter. It can clear the air of pollutants, allergens, smoke, mold, dust, pet dander, and odors.
The unit works to clean air automatically, with a particle sensor that automatically increases power to match a rise in pollutants. You can adjust the fan speed, set the timer, or opt for a sleep mode — all from the top-mounted physical controls. Replacement filters cost about $48.
You can get the PuroAir HEPA 14 for $239 at Amazon.
BlueAir 311i Max
The BlueAir 311i Max delivers high performance for a larger space, and supports Alexa voice controls and an app. This model stands 19 inches tall, and weighs 7.8 pounds. It can handle rooms up to 929 square feet, and it can rapidly purify that space in 30 minutes. It has three fan speeds, controlled via two buttons. At its lowest setting, this air purifier runs at a quiet 23dB, while at its fastest setting it runs at 50dB.
Like other BlueAir models, the Blue Air 311i Max has a dual filter system, with a stylish external pre-filter and a HEPA filter that the company says removes at least 99.97 percent of airborne particles and odors, including viruses and smoke down to 0.1 microns. It can capture pet dander, pollen, mold, and dust; plus, this model adds a carbon filter that snags odors from smoke, pets, and cooking.
The unit has a night mode, as well as brightness and child locks on the controls. It also works via Blueair's smart app, for scheduling operation, monitoring air quality, estimating Clear Air status, geofencing, and tracking the filter replacement cycle (replacement filters cost $45). If you prefer to operate the air purifier via voice commands, this model supports Amazon Alexa.
You can buy the BlueAir 311i Max at Amazon for $230.
Levoit Core 400S
The Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier is powerful for its comparatively petite size. This circular model stands 20.47 inches tall, and has a 10.79-inch footprint, yet it can circulate and filter air across up to 1,980 square feet in one hour. This air purifier uses a three-stage filtration approach — a pre-filter, a HEPA 13 filter, and an activated carbon filter — to capture pet dander, odors, smoke, dust, pollen, and more. If your space isn't that big, Levoit notes that the Core 400S can purify a 403-square-foot room five times per hour — a compelling reason to splurge for a model that handles a larger space, regardless of your room size.
While other models talk about being "whisper-quiet" for use at night, Levoit is one of the few to reveal the loudness spec of its lowest fan speed, just 24dB. While some models can detect increases in airborne pollutants, the Core 400S has an integrated air quality monitor that scans the air, updates the particulate matter display on the unit with color-coded alerts, and creates graphs in the Levoit VeSync app so you can track air quality improvements. In addition to its top-mounted touch controls and display, this model also has hands-free operation via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls. And you can schedule and control the unit via the VeSync app.
The Levoit Core 400S costs $220 at Amazon. For larger spaces still, the Core 600S handles up to 3,175 square feet, and costs $300 at Amazon.
Alfloia Kilo
The Alfloia Kilo is modest in size, and in price — yet it handles up to 1,076-square-foot spaces. This model stands 15 inches tall, with an 8-inch round footprint, and it weighs about 5 pounds. With three fan speeds, it can purify air across a large space in an hour, and across a smaller room (269 square feet), four times in an hour. It has three-stage filtration to remove up to 99.99 percent of particles down to 0.03 microns, including dust, pet dander, odor, mold, pollen, smoke, and bacteria. Additionally, Alfloia offers specialized filters optimized for pet allergies and for toxins (like exhaust fumes or wildfire smoke). Replacement filters run about $38.
The Kilo stands out for having integrated lighting, with your choice of seven colors to change the mood and environment to your liking. In sleep mode, the lights automatically dim. Step up to the Kilo Plus to gain controls via an app and via voice using Amazon Alexa. The unit is quiet, running at 22db in sleep mode. It has three presets for auto-shut-off: 2 hours, 4 hours, and 8 hours.
Buy the Alfloia Kilo for $130 at Amazon. The Kilo Plus costs $149 at Amazon, but often can sell for less than the Kilo — and you gain the benefit of voice and app controls.
BlueAir Blue Pure 511
The BlueAir Blue Pure 511 has a stylish, Scandinavian-influenced circular design with a textured, colored pre-filter base. It stands 13.9 inches tall, which means it won't look overpowering in its intended smaller room size. This air purifier weighs 5.3 pounds, making it easy to shift its location as needed. It cleans the air rapidly, taking just 30 minutes to purify a 432-square-foot space. Its lowest speed has a reasonably low 24dB noise rating, making it appropriate for use in bedrooms, a home office, or an entertainment space. At its highest speed, the device produces 49dB of noise.
The design is a dual filter system, with a pre-filter and an internal HEPA filter that removes at least 99.97 percent of particles down to 0.1 microns. It can clear the air of viruses and bacteria, as well as dust, pollen, pet dander, cooking odors, and smoke. Replacement filters cost $24.
You can buy the BlueAir Blue Pure 511 for about $100 at Amazon.
Levoit Core 300
This compact Levoit model stands 14.2 inches tall and weighs 7.5 pounds. It has a 45-watt motor that purifies a 1,095-square-foot space in one hour. The 3-in-1 filtration system removes dust, smoke, pollen, odors, and other airborne particles down to 0.3 microns. There's an outside pre-filter for large particles, an internal HEPA filter, and a carbon filter layer that handles odors. The Core 300 has several specialty filters available as well, including ones that specialize in wildfire smoke, pet allergies, and toxins.
The unit operates quietly in sleep mode, producing just 24dB of noise. It has four timer presets (2/4/6/8 hours) and a filter lifetime indicator so you know when it's time to replace the filter. This model isn't the newest or the quietest of Levoit's lineup — it came out in 2020 — but it's popular because it strikes an excellent balance of price and performance. Replacement filters cost $30 to $36.
The Levoit Core 300 costs $100 at Amazon.
Clorox Medium Room True HEPA Air Purifier
It seems natural that Clorox should be in the air purification market. And they are — or at least, their brand name is, licensed by small appliance manufacturer Hamilton Beach Brands. The Clorox Medium Room True HEPA Air Purifier targets mid-size spaces. It can filter air in a room up to 1,000 square feet once an hour (or a in a smaller room, up to 225 square feet, five times an hour). This model stands 14.5 inches tall, and it weighs just shy of 5 pounds.
It has three filter layers, including an outside pre-filter for catching large particles, and a HEPA filter for capturing 99.97 percent of particles, dust, mold, smog, wildfire smoke, pet dander, and allergens down to 0.1 microns, as well as 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria. The active carbon layer handles odors. The unit looks sharp in a room, with an integrated air quality sensor for real-time feedback and a PM2.5 (particulate matter) digital display. It uses color coding to indicate air status, and it can automatically adjust the fan speed when in auto mode, so the unit responsively addresses changes in air quality. The unit has a child lock and timer modes, but its sleep mode is a bit louder than others, at 30dB. It notifies you when to replace the filter (a $40 cost).
Buy the Clorox Medium Room True HEPA Air Purifier for $100 at Amazon. If you need an air purifier for a different room and like Clorox's general design approach, the company offers similar models for larger rooms (up to 1,500 square feet) and smaller rooms (to 215 square feet). All Clorox air purifiers have a variant with Alexa voice controls, available for an extra cost of about $20.
Aroeve MK-06
The Aroeve MK-06 stands 9.6 inches tall and weighs 3 pounds. It's designed to purify air in a 215-square-foot space once per hour, making it perfect for smaller rooms like bedrooms, dens, dorms, and home offices. It sets itself apart with an aromatherapy pad at the top of the unit. Just add 4 to 5 drops of your favorite essential oil and the device will circulate that fragrance with the fresh air.
Another distinction is its super-low 20dB noise level in sleep mode. The unit has front-mounted navigation controls on top, with a filter replacement light that activates after you've used the device for 2,000 hours. Replacement filters cost about $20. The three-filter system includes a pre-filter layer, a HEPA filter layer, and an activated carbon layer. The HEPA filter removes particles down to 0.3 microns from the air, including smoke, pollen, dander, and other particulates from the air.
You can buy the Aroeve MK-06 from Amazon for $60.