Essential Air Quality Tech You Need To Survive Wildfire Smoke

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This week, massive clouds of smoke from wildfires traveled south from Canada to blanket much of the U.S. Filled with smoke and ash particles, the sky took on a brown haze, thick enough for people to look at the sun with the naked eye. Worse, the smoke is an irritant to eyes and throats, and especially a health risk to those with heart and lung problems.

Staying outside and breathing in the air in these affected areas has been comparable to smoking 3 to 11 cigarettes a day. Several government health organizations have urged people to stay indoors if possible until the smoke clears, which could take a few days.

While some parts of the U.S. are becoming more accustomed to days and weeks where air quality is radically affected by wildfire smoke, it's been rarer for it to happen in the Northeastern U.S. On June 6, New York City was reported to have the worst air quality in the world due to the smoke.

Many people in wildfire-prone areas already know there are various types of technology that can help mitigate the effects of smoke, which are becoming more important than ever as climate change increases the size and occurrence of these wildfire events. Here is a list of essential air quality tech you should get to prepare for when wildfire smoke is headed your way.