IKEA's New Smart Air Quality Sensor Tracks The Home Dangers You Might Not Think Of

Swedish furniture giant IKEA is adding a new air quality sensor to its portfolio. This one looks primed to work alongside its Matter-ready DIRIGERA hub. Matter is an upcoming protocol that will supposedly allow smart devices to communicate regardless of platform. The latest IKEA offering is the VINDSTYRKA, a rather hard-to-pronounce Nordic-esque take on the term wind-striker. The VINDSTYRKA is an intelligent sensor that will let you monitor the air quality inside your house.

IKEA calls it "an affordable high-performing air quality sensor" and will start selling it in April. The company says the VINDSTYRKA's display will show a handful of air quality variables such as humidity, ambient temperature, and any gaseous pollutants lingering in the air, which is quantifiable by the technical term "total volatile organic compounds" (tVOC). In case you're wondering, IKEA is no stranger to air quality gear — for example, the STARKVIND, a table that hides an air purifier assembly underneath.