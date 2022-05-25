IKEA's New DIRIGERA Smart Hub Is Matter-Ready: Why That's Huge

Ikea has announced a new smart hub called Dirigera that offers a deeper level of control and personalization for smart home devices; it will debut in October 2022 alongside a new Ikea Home app. The upcoming hub will be able to connect with a wider portfolio of devices while also easing the whole process of pairing and controlling them, something that has remained an unfulfilled dream for users due to the scattered nature of the ecosystems and consistency issues.

With the upcoming products, Ikea says it has also added "personalization options, such as creating different scenes with pre-set functions of the smart products." The Dirigera will serve as a universal control for all Ikea-branded smart home products, while the new app grants the flexibility of controlling them individually or in groups.

The Dirigera smart hub is targeting a wide range of smart home products ranging from lights and speakers to air purifiers and window blinds, with more categories in the pipeline for the foreseeable future. The smart home hub and the new mobile app will arrive in October 2022. While the announcement is promising for Ikea product users, what really matters is that the Dirigera hub is ready for Matter, the open-source interoperability protocol for smart home devices that will make its debut later this year.