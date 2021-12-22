LG’s new air purifier is a HEPA and UV light tag-team

CES 2022 may still be two weeks out, but LG’s new PuriCare AeroTower air purifier makes a whole lot of sense with its early arrival, given the current focus on air quality. The striking, almost sculptural combination fan, purifier, and heater mixes together HEPA filtration and ultraviolet (UV) cleaning.

SOURCE: LG

The two work in tandem, with the HEPA filter first capturing 99.97-percent of airborne particulates down to 0.3 microns in size. Once they’ve been snagged, the UV light system – which LG calls UVnano – relies on ultraviolet-C light to kill off any bacteria that might be present.

LG claims that 99.99% of bacteria can be killed within 30 minutes of UVnano exposure. There’s also a dual carbon filter for cutting out household odors – like cooking or pet smells – while a display on the front of the purifier shows the current cleanliness of the room.

That’s all wrapped up in a system that frankly does not look like most fans or heaters. In fact, it looks more like a Bang & Olufsen speaker, intentionally made eye-catching in the hope that people will be happier leaving it out. However the dual-prong upper section also hides an airflow talent.

There are three different airflow patterns available, which the PuriCare AeroTower creates using different blades that slide in and out of the housing. That way, it can switch between direct, wide, and indirect, and combine that with up to 140-degree oscillation. LG calls it Air Valley, and says it’s only 23 DB loud in its lowest setting.

Controls are along the top edge, with touch-sensitive buttons for adjusting fan speed, airflow shape, oscillation, and heating. The latter can be adjusted to up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius). Alternatively, there’s a remote control which clings magnetically to the side of the tower, or you can link the air purifier up to LG’s ThinQ app – available for iOS and Android – for remote control.

The app also shows the current air quality, as well as charting filter life. The HEPA filter with the carbon system lasts for up to twelve months, LG claims, while the UVnano system is rated for 50,000 hours of life on average. That’s around six years of constant usage.

Air filtration has become an increasing topic of interest over the past few years, as everything from forest fires through to the COVID pandemic has left people more aware of just what they’re breathing in. We’ve seen a variety of options enter the market, from the cheap and basic to more complex versions with WiFi connectivity and automatic adjustment. Though COVID-19 is a virus, not a bacteria, the CDC still says that HEPA filtration can be a key part of improving indoor air quality and reducing the chance of airborne transmission.

The LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan will be making its official debut at CES in early January. Pricing and availability will be confirmed then.