The Best Home Air Purifiers Of 2023 (For Every Budget)

As dystopian as it sounds, pure and fresh air has become a luxury in even the most well-developed countries. However, it's not just industrialization that has worsened the air quality, but also natural disasters — both natural and man-made — that keep degrading the AQI. The result is a sharp rise in health issues, inflated medical bills, and deteriorating quality of life.

With little reprieve in sight, air purifiers have become a household necessity, addressing long-term pollution and occasional woes like pollen influx and occurrences like wildfires.

Picking up an air purifier is no easy task, especially when there is such a huge variety across different price brackets, employing varied techniques, offering diverse coverage capacity, and noise levels to choose from. The requirements might vary, but in general, HEPA filters are considered the gold standard for air purifiers. With these factors in mind, the following is a list of the best air purifiers across different price brackets and specifications to suit your needs.