Zigma Aerio 300 Smart Air Purifier Review: A Smart Way To Breathe Better

Even without the smartphone app (which we'll get to later), the Zigma Aerio 300 is fully usable. That is a huge advantage because it means you'll be more likely to use the purifier if you're not overwhelmed by complicated features and settings. Even better, you can simply leave it on and set it to automatic all the time, and you won't have to bother with it again except to clean or replace the filters.

In addition to its automatic setting, the Aerio 300 has three modes (gears) that dictate the speed of the fan and determine how much force it uses to suck in the air from the surrounding area. The air purifier is advertised as capable of cleaning up the air in a 1,580 sq. ft. area, but that's with the highest mode and an hour of cycling the air. The best results are with small to medium-sized rooms, around 500 sq. ft., more or less.

At its lowest mode or gear, which is also the Night Mode, the air purifier sounds almost like a soft murmur. Unfortunately, when you really kick things into high gear, you'll find yourself raising your voice or the volume to hear anything. That, however, isn't the biggest offense since you can easily set the Aerio 300 to a different mode if you want more peace and quiet.

For some reason, Zigma decided to make the air purifier sound a chime anytime you change a setting, even when you're switching to Night Mode, which defeats the entire purpose. The chime isn't embarrassingly loud, but it's audible enough and happens frequently enough that it becomes irritating very quickly. There is no way to turn off that chime, and, to add insult to injury, it plays even if you're changing the mode through the mobile app.

Ewdison Then/SlashGear

That odd but annoying quirk aside, the Aerio 300 thankfully works as advertised. Dirty air passes through several layers of materials, the most important of which is the H14 filter element that promises to catch 99.97% of fine dust, pet hair, mites, pollution, and other PM2.5 particles. This filter is fortunately replaceable, and Zigma itself sells them. The air purifier also scores bonus points for making it trivial to pry off the front grille and replace the filter.

Most air purifiers feature an ionizer part that charges air before it goes out, but Zigma took the extra step to have a built-in UV-C light sanitizer as well. This feature has become even more important these days, as it can kill a good amount of viruses and bacteria in the filtered air. This is a 2-in-1 combo feature, and you can't turn on one without the other. This detail might be a bit of a deal-breaker for those worried about the ozone-generating risks of ionized air, though Zigma assures that it has passed all the relevant tests that certify the air purifier's safety.

As mentioned earlier, the Aerio 300 can detect the air quality of the room it's in. Even without the app, it can report the data via the LED ring in the middle of its forehead. The blue LED ring means the air is clear, while green is for "okay" quality, orange says it's time to clean the air, and red means something might be burning already. That's not to be confused with the blinking red light, which indicates it's time to replace the filter.