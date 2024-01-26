5 Cheap Toolboxes For DIY Garage Mechanics
Spending your budget on tools for your car can get pricey in a hurry, and you might find yourself with little money left over for a place to put them all. Nobody likes having tools scattered all across their garage, as it makes things messy and you're more prone to losing things. There are some life hacks to stay organized, but you'll eventually want to invest in a tool box. This can range from a simple case to throw things in to something that has a tray inside for even better organization.
Everything on the list is easily obtainable from places like Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, etc.a, so you should have no trouble tracking anything down. With this list focusing on cheap toolboxes, everything will be under the $100 mark, and many of the boxes will come in far lower. You can find a more in-depth explanation of why these picks were chosen at the end of the list.
Craftsman 16-in black plastic lockable tool box
A simple toolbox that'll clean up your entire workspace is the Craftsman 16-inch lockable toolbox. This comes in at a very affordable $12.98 from Lowes, and it'll solve just about any problem you come across. Included with its purchase is a small tray that'll store your hand tools on top and make them easily accessible, while some of the bigger tools will be buried deeper in the box. With this being a budget option, there's not a whole lot else to expect, but it will get the job done for you.
The Craftsman toolbox has a 4.5/5 rating from buyers on the Lowes website. Some reviewers do note the plastic build leaves it feeling flimsy, but that's going to be a common theme you run into when you're spending this little money. If you keep this in your garage without moving it around a whole lot, you'll likely have no issues at all. For the price, it's very hard to beat the Craftsman option.
DeWalt 28 in. 12 gal. polypropylene rolling tool box
If portability is something you value, then the 28-inch rolling toolbox from DeWalt will be right up your alley. You have quite a bit of space here for your home mechanic tools, and you also have a set of wheels that'll allow you to move around your garage or take your tools on the go if you need to. The box can hold up to 80 pounds and it's waterproof, so it can withstand some wear and tear. All of this is available at Home Depot for $54.98, and that does make it more expensive than many of the other options you'll see on the list.
User reviews for the rolling toolbox are 4.5/5 on Home Depot's website, based on over 300 reviews. There's a bunch of storage space on offer here, something buyers are overall pleased with, but some reviews do note the handle can be more fragile than expected. That'd be a huge issue if you were traveling with it, but your mileage may vary.
Stanley 28 in. 9.2 gallon mobile toolbox
The Stanley 28-inch toolbox is another spacious option available to home mechanics, and this should be plenty enough for the majority of DIYers. There's an included tray that'll let you keep some of the smaller tools out of the box itself, so that's a good place to put things you'll be reaching for often. This toolbox is waterproof, so you have that extra layer of protection. Everything is secure in the box with the dual metal locks, so there should be no fear of this popping open randomly while carrying it. The Stanley toolbox is available at Home Depot for $46.39.
If you're on the fence, user reviews for this toolbox come in at 4.8/5 on Home Depot's site, so it's clear buyers are pleased with the purchase at the end of the day. There are some complaints about the latches that make it difficult to close for some people, so that could end up being something you have to keep an eye out for.
Milwaukee Packout 22 in. medium red toolbox
The Milwaukee Packout line is a popular choice for many people looking to get started with their collections — especially home mechanics. Even if you don't plan on adding to the line right away, you can opt for the Packout 22-inch toolbox. This is more than enough for storing mechanic's tools, and you'll be able to keep things safely secured with the latches, along with being able to rest easy knowing the case is waterproof. Since this is part of a larger line of tools, you're paying a premium of $79.97 at Home Depot.
You're getting a high-quality product that's backed up by the 4.8/5 rating on Home Depot based on over 800 reviews; the price tag might be easier to stomach with that information. There aren't any notable downsides to the purchase to point out — which is to be expected with the brand — but you will lose out on a bit of value if you do end up never adding to the line. For a lot of people, a cheaper toolbox will suffice, but if you see yourself buying into the Milwaukee line, then this is a good start.
Plano Grab 'N' Go 20 in. toolbox with tray
For many DIYers, having the most storage possible is key and that's what the 20-inch Plano toolbox provides. You get a lot of space for tools, and there's an included tray for your commonly used items that you'll need to reach for a lot. This box doesn't come with a lot of bells and whistles like some of the other options, and that's a big reason the price comes in at $16.45 from Home Depot. This is a no-frills toolbox that'll do exactly what you ask of it without breaking the bank. It also comes with two organizers for smaller items like screws and bolts, along with a tray for hand tools.
User reviews on the Home Depot website are very strong. Plano's toolbox holds a 4.8/5 rating among buyers. At its price, there's not a whole lot to be upset with, as it'll do exactly what it's asked. The plastic build might cause it to feel flimsy, but it's hard to be too upset considering how cheap you can snag one for.
Why were these toolboxes picked?
Everything on this list has a high user score — something that's very important, especially when you're going for budget picks that might not have a bunch of professional reviews readily available. On top of that, each item is easily accessible from a big retailer or online, so you should have no issues finding anything, regardless of whether you live in an urban or rural setting.
Nothing on the list is over $100, and some of the toolboxes come in at under $20, so there's a variety of options to choose from depending on your needs. Every selection is from a different brand, too, as a way to indicate that you don't have to stick to a single brand when shopping. There are plenty of reliable options out there, and if you need somewhere to store your car tools, these will all work just fine.