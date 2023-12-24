5 Milwaukee Packout Additions Every Home Mechanic Should Have

If you own a wall-mounted Packout base or are buying Packout gear for the first time, the Milwaukee 22-inch Packout Rolling Tool Box is a good starter stack builder thanks to its portability. You'll get a decent-sized toolbox that can hold some, if not all, of your gear, plus it also acts as both a rolling cart and the foundation for you to add other Packout accessories and storage gear.

It's durably built and has 9-inch wheels to help you pull it over rougher ground, and can hold up to 250 pounds. It's also waterproof with an IP65 rating, has metal-reinforced corners, and metal-reinforced holes for padlocks that can keep your gear secure. Its interior gives you plenty of storage and comes with an organizer tray.

In its thorough hands-on testing of the product, Pro Tool Reviews noted how the lid can stay open on its own even when the box sits at an angle, and also cleanly snap into place. Pro Tool Reviews adds that "the latches are stout," but "the telescoping handle seems awfully close to overbuilt." However, that seems like an intentional design, as the toolbox is meant to support anything and everything you attach to your Packout loadout, including all accessories. The publication also notes that while Milwaukee includes a metal washer for the padlock hole, it can easily be lost. Milwaukee's 22-inch Packout Rolling Tool Box has product code 48-22-8426 and is available for $139 from Home Depot.