5 Of The Best Husky Tool Kits That Stand Out From The Rest
If you have a passion for DIY home repair or are interested in tinkering with things around your house or garage, or you're looking to save money by fixing things yourself rather than paying a professional, then you're going to want a good set of diverse, well-made tools at the ready. Husky has been manufacturing tools for nearly a century, and the brand is now exclusively sold by Home Depot. When it comes to hand tools, they are a solid go-to company.
While the technology behind power tools — especially handheld power tools — has advanced quite a bit in the last couple of decades, sometimes you'll still want an old-fashioned hand tool for the job, whether it's a screwdriver, wrench, hex key, or other common handheld device. Even mechanics working on the most expensive, high-end cars will often rely on hand tools over power tools, and there are plenty of applications around the house where they'd be a more practical choice. Here are five of the best Husky tool kits that stand out from the rest, and would be worthy additions to your collection of hand tools.
Home Repair Tool Set
Husky's Home Repair Tool Set is a great starter kit to keep around the house for minor repairs. It doesn't take up much space and is relatively affordable, but will have many of the basic hand tools you could find yourself in need of when something in your home breaks down. The set includes 60 different tools, as well as a decent-sized knee pad and headlamp to make performing any repairs a lot easier. The pad consists of thick nitrile rubber foam, which keeps its shape and resists liquids, making it both comfortable and ideal for both indoor and outdoor jobs. The 300-lumen headlamp has four light settings and uses an adjustable elastic strap.
Tools that come with the kit include 6-inch long nose pliers, 7-inch diagonal pliers, scissors, an adjustable wrench, a 16 oz fiberglass claw hammer, four precision screwdrivers, a utility knife, a 16-foot tape measure, a magnetic bit holder with 32 bits, and six nut driver bits, as well as a hard-shell case to keep everything stored safely and securely.
The kit is fairly basic. If you're performing more advanced repairs, there's a good chance you'll need a more advanced kit with more specialized tools. But it's a good starter set if you're building a new tool collection from scratch. The Husky 60-Piece Home Repair tool set, bundled with the knee pad and headlamp, has a list price of $99, though it's currently half-off and available from Home Depot for $50.
Tire Change Kit
Having to change a tire can be a stressful situation, especially when you need to do it unexpectedly on the road. Having everything you need in one easy-to-access place goes a long way toward reducing that stress, and Husky makes a complete tire change kit, kept in a single plastic hard case, that doesn't take up much room. The kit is also good for less-urgent situations, like swapping out tires in your garage, because the nine-piece set is ideal for removing, installing, and rotating tires on most cars, SUVS, trucks, and crossovers.
The tire change kit includes a half-inch drive torque wrench, 24-inch flex head breaker bar, and six half-inch drive deep well sockets of various sizes that cover most standard lug nuts. It also comes with a five-inch extension to better fit inset wheels or vehicles with fender flares. The torque wrench has an oil-resistant handle for better grip and a handle twist to set the best torque for the situation, as well as a spring-loaded twist lock ring to keep the torque setting in place. Its torque range is between 50 and 250 ft-lbs.
While the kit has all the tools you need to physically change a tire, it's lacking a few items you should also have — especially when you're changing a tire on the road — including wheel chocks, a jack, and brightly-colored hazard triangles you should place on the road while working. However, it's still useful to have the tools that do come with Husky's Tire Change Kit, which you can purchase from Home Depot for $115.
Master Screwdriver Set
Screws come in all shapes and sizes, which is why it's a good idea to have a varied set that can fit whatever you come across. Husky makes a few different screwdriver kits, but it's biggest is the 37-piece Master Screwdriver Set, which will give you the most options when assembling or repairing something around the house. The tools are color-coded and the size of each driver is clearly printed on the base of each handle, which is a convenient feature. The kit includes eight Phillips head, 17 slotted, four specialty, and two square screwdrivers.
The hand tools are also well-constructed. The blades themselves are stainless steel, while the shafts are chrome-plated and the ergonomic handles are resistant to impacts, chemicals, and solvents. Plus, the set comes with a lifetime warranty. However, the screwdriver doesn't come with a case or storage bag to hold them, which is an odd and unfortunate oversight. It'll be a good idea to buy a bin or bag to keep them in so you don't lose any of the tools. The Husky 37-piece Master Screwdriver Set is available for $110 from Home Depot.
Master Wrench Set
A good set of wrenches is important for any tool collection, because they can be used for a wide range of applications, like plumbing or auto repair. The 32-piece Master Wrench Set from Husky is a very useful kit that will give you 16 ratcheting 100-tooth wrenches and 16 standard wrenches. The variety of sizes will cover most typical applications, and each tool is labeled clearly. They also have a zero-degree offset box-end that makes them usable in tight spaces. Plus, the set comes with packaging that can double as a storage rack, and the included items are built with a durable alloy steel and sleek industrial black finish.
If there's any drawback to this tool set, it may be that it's overkill depending on what you plan to use your tools for. If you're constantly tinkering with your car or on your plumbing, you'll likely find uses for most of the included wrench sizes. But if you're sticking to very basic home repairs, you can likely get away with using an adjustable wrench and ratchet that comes with more basic tool kits. If you want to cover all your bases, though, you can purchase the 32-piece Husky Master Wrench Set from Home Depot for $187.
Mechanics Tool Set
Husky makes several high-quality tool sets geared toward mechanics, and the larger, more advanced ones can cost as much as a used car. However, the company also manufactures simpler mechanic tool sets that you might find useful in your garage, even if auto repair isn't your profession. You can save a lot of money performing smaller repairs and tune-ups on your car yourself, and the first step toward any DIY repair is having the right tools for the job.
Husky's 75-piece Mechanics Tool Set is a good one for more casual garages, or if you're just starting out learning basic auto repair skills. The kit is mostly socket and ratchet related, which allows you to perform many typical repairs, though what you can do will be somewhat limited without more advanced tools. However, the included 72-tooth ratchet is a solid tool in its own right, needing only a five arc swing to turn fasteners. Like other items in the kit, it's durably built with chrome-finished steel construction. Tools and sockets are clearly labeled, and a hard plastic storage case is provided. The Husky 75-piece Mechanics Tool Set is available for $60 from Home Depot.