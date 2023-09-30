5 Of The Best Husky Tool Kits That Stand Out From The Rest

Having to change a tire can be a stressful situation, especially when you need to do it unexpectedly on the road. Having everything you need in one easy-to-access place goes a long way toward reducing that stress, and Husky makes a complete tire change kit, kept in a single plastic hard case, that doesn't take up much room. The kit is also good for less-urgent situations, like swapping out tires in your garage, because the nine-piece set is ideal for removing, installing, and rotating tires on most cars, SUVS, trucks, and crossovers.

The tire change kit includes a half-inch drive torque wrench, 24-inch flex head breaker bar, and six half-inch drive deep well sockets of various sizes that cover most standard lug nuts. It also comes with a five-inch extension to better fit inset wheels or vehicles with fender flares. The torque wrench has an oil-resistant handle for better grip and a handle twist to set the best torque for the situation, as well as a spring-loaded twist lock ring to keep the torque setting in place. Its torque range is between 50 and 250 ft-lbs.

While the kit has all the tools you need to physically change a tire, it's lacking a few items you should also have — especially when you're changing a tire on the road — including wheel chocks, a jack, and brightly-colored hazard triangles you should place on the road while working. However, it's still useful to have the tools that do come with Husky's Tire Change Kit, which you can purchase from Home Depot for $115.