The Best Milwaukee Power Tools If You're Doing Plumbing Work

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you might be able to get away with accomplishing simple household plumbing tasks with your standard tool kit, you're going to need more specialized hardware to handle more advanced jobs. In addition to power tools made for landscaping, woodworking, and other jobs around the house, Milwaukee has a solid line of power tools that can make plumbing work easier and less stressful, whether you're a professional plumber or prefer to work on your pipes yourself.

Not only are they well made, but many of Milwaukee's tools are cordless and handheld, which is great for when you need to get under the sink, behind the toilet, or into other hard-to-reach places. Most of them are also part of Milwaukee's proprietary M12 or M18 power system, which means they can share chargers and interchangeable batteries, which saves both time and money. Here are some of the best power tools made by Milwaukee if you're doing plumbing work.