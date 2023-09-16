The Best Milwaukee Power Tools If You're Doing Plumbing Work
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While you might be able to get away with accomplishing simple household plumbing tasks with your standard tool kit, you're going to need more specialized hardware to handle more advanced jobs. In addition to power tools made for landscaping, woodworking, and other jobs around the house, Milwaukee has a solid line of power tools that can make plumbing work easier and less stressful, whether you're a professional plumber or prefer to work on your pipes yourself.
Not only are they well made, but many of Milwaukee's tools are cordless and handheld, which is great for when you need to get under the sink, behind the toilet, or into other hard-to-reach places. Most of them are also part of Milwaukee's proprietary M12 or M18 power system, which means they can share chargers and interchangeable batteries, which saves both time and money. Here are some of the best power tools made by Milwaukee if you're doing plumbing work.
M18 Fuel Compact Pipe Threader
Pipe threaders are essential for plumbers, and while you may not need a heavy-duty one in your garage, a compact cordless pipe threader can be vital for more basic and intermediate projects — especially if you're replacing equipment or fixing drainage. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Compact Pipe Threader can be used for up to 1.25" black iron pipe, stainless steel, or rigid metal conduit and is compatible with Milwaukee's M18 power system. It is also compatible with the manufacturer's very useful One-Key technology.
The tool is cordless, brushless, and gives its user solid control, which is arguably the most important feature in a pipe threader. It features a locking die head interface and a side grip that makes starting threads easier and eliminates the need to contact the spinning die head. Plus, an included support arm keeps the threader steady by resisting torque, so you won't need to use a pipe stand. It can even shut itself off when it senses enough kickback.
Unfortunately, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Compact Pipe Threader Kit doesn't come cheap — it's available from Home Depot for $2,199.99. While that's a fairly hefty price, the kit does include a threading support arm, 0.5" to 1.25" compact NPT portable pipe threading forged aluminum die heads, a carrying case, two 8 Ah batteries, as well as a rapid charger compatible with both M12 and M18 batteries.
M18 Fuel 5 CFM Vacuum Pump
Despite being cordless, Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 5 CFM Vacuum Pump can quickly and efficiently evacuate a lot of water, which means you won't have to worry about electrical cords complicating things. As part of Milwaukee's M18 power system, its 18V batteries are enough to move five cubic feet of water per minute, and it can last up to 90 minutes — long enough to handle multiple jobs before needing a recharge. The vacuum pump works well with large hoses and includes 1/2", 3/8", and 1/4" ports.
The tool does require oil to properly function, which is a hassle, but it utilizes a large mouth so you won't need a funnel, as well as a gas ballast valve that reduces the need for oil changes. It also has a check valve that protects the tool when the pump isn't running. Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 5 CFM Vacuum Pump Kit comes with an extended-capacity battery and rapid charger. It's available from Home Depot for $849.99.
M18 Short Throw Press Tool Kit with PEX Crimp Jaws
You might use PEX tubing when remodeling, repiping, or running water to new fixtures. While plumbers have used hand tools for PEX fittings, doing it manually can be time-consuming and physically taxing. Using Milwaukee's M18 Short Throw Press Tool Kit with PEX Crimp Jaws is a great upgrade, with the company claiming the tool can press 40% faster than its competition.
The product is designed to be used with one hand, which not only makes the labor less demanding but also makes it easier to work in harder-to-reach places. Features include spring-loaded jaws that will allow you to precisely align your PEX fittings by firmly gripping the ring, as well as an Auto Cycle that will fully press each time, with force optimized for DIY residential projects.
While the crimp jaws are great for PEX crimp fittings, you won't find it useful for much else. Niche tools can be a frustrating part of DIY projects, but you'll be glad you have the kit when you need it. Plus, it also includes two M18 batteries and a multi-voltage charger that can be used with other products in your Milwaukee tool collection. The Milwaukee M18 Short Throw Press Tool Kit with PEX Crimp Jaws costs around $750 and is available from Home Depot and Amazon.
M18 Brushless Threaded Rod Cutter
Cuts made to threaded rods need to be clean and precise to prevent issues with your plumbing in the future. The Milwaukee M18 Brushless Threaded Rod Cutter will help you easily make burr-free cuts to studs, and it's specifically designed to prevent sparks or flying debris. Plus, it has a centered grip that's great for one-handed overhead work and a flat horizontal design that gives you stability on benchtops. Its four-sided cutting dies works with the most common threaded rod sizes plumbers typically deal with, including coarse 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" mild steel, as well as 1/4" and 3/8" stainless steel.
As part of Milwaukee's M18 line of power tools, the cordless, brushless tool can deliver over 400 cuts on a single charge. These powerful cuts are clean enough that you can thread a nut by hand without having to file down its ends. Also, the tool includes an auto jaw opening and a reverse button, which is helpful for preventing unintended cuts.
However, if you're working with thicker studs, this product might not be for you. Some customers have reported that the cutter struggles with threaded rods that are 1/2" or thicker, which is something to be aware of before purchasing. Milwaukee's M18 Brushless Threaded Rod Cutter is available from Home Depot for $329, though you'll need to buy a compatible M18 battery and charger if you don't already own them.
M18 Fuel 2 ProPEX Expander Kit
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 2" ProPEX Expander Kit includes not just the expander tool but four heads ranging from 1 to 2 inches, as well as expander grease with a 2" head applicator. Its auto-rotating head mechanism not only works fast but provides consistent expansions to ensure your potable water installation is uniform throughout. The tool also has a pipe size selector that will give you the right speed for the job.
Its motor is constructed to run without overheating or with components subject to wear and tear. Made with all-metal gears and an integrated metal frame, the tool is also built to last. Additionally, the cordless expander is lightweight and has a D-handle design that provides balance and control, particularly for one-handed connections. Plus, the tool is equipped with Milwaukee's proprietary One-Key technology, which will keep track of its location.
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 2" ProPEX Expander Kit is available from Home Depot for $1,824.29, which is not an insignificant amount, even accounting for the kit's included carrying case, charger, and two extended-capacity M18 batteries. If you're not installing ProPEX, you don't need to buy this tool, even if you're the type that likes to own every kind of tool imaginable. However, if you are installing ProPEX, this will be an invaluable product to add to your plumbing tool collection.