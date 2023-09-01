The Best Labor Day Deals On Milwaukee Power Tools At Home Depot
Labor Day is a great time of year to catch up on fixing things around the house or work on that DIY project you've been thinking about. It's also a great time to find big discounts on power tools, which can make those tasks a lot easier to finish. Thanks to advancements in battery technology, more power tools than ever are able to go cordless and still have the juice necessary to handle the toughest tasks, as well as last for more than a few minutes on a charge.
It's usually a good idea to own multiple cordless power tools from the same brand, since many of them, like Milwaukee and Ryobi, allow for interchangeable batteries that can be swapped from tool to tool. This can save a lot of time — and, more importantly — money. This Labor Day, Home Depot is offering sales on several power tools from Milwaukee, including cordless products that are compatible with its M18 line of rechargeable 18-volt batteries. Here are some of the best Labor Day deals on Milwaukee power tools at Home Depot that can help you beef up your tool collection for less money.
M18 Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
Combo Kits are a great way to pick up multiple tools at a discount, even when there isn't a sale. But with Home Depot's Labor Day discount, you can purchase a Milwaukee 6-Tool Combo Kit for nearly half its usual price, giving you a great deal on multiple products. The kit includes an M18 Compact 1/2" Drill/Driver, M18 Hex Impact Driver, M18 Hackzall Reciprocating Saw, M18 6.5" Circular Saw, and an M18 Work Light that can give you a long-lasting bright light to illuminate your workspace.
As part of Milwaukee's M18 line, all these tools can share the same 18-volt batteries. The kit comes with two extended capacity M18 REDLITHIUM units, so you can use two tools simultaneously or keep one as a backup, so you won't have to pause work between recharges. The kit also includes a multi-voltage charger that can power the M18 batteries, as well as M12 batteries, if you own 12-volt Milwaukee power tools as well. Finally, the kit includes a contractor bag for portable storage.
Combo kits are double-edged swords because they give you a lot of what you need, but may include tools you already own that you end up unnecessarily paying for (like the battery charger, for example). But if you could use everything that's included, this Milwaukee Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit is 47% off its usual $749 price tag — meaning you can purchase it for just $399.
M18 FUEL Gen-2 18V Cordless Mid Torque 1/2 Impact Wrench with 5.0 Ah Battery
The Milwaukee M18 FUEL Gen-2 18V Cordless Mid Torque 1/2" Impact Wrench is lightweight and its compact size allows you to use it in very tight spaces. It will still deliver the power you need thanks to Milwaukee's M18 battery, and is capable of 600 ft-lbs of torque, more than enough to remove rusted bolts and lugnuts. It also includes a friction ring for quick and easy socket changes, as well as attached LEDs for visibility, an auto shutoff feature, and a four-mode drive control. This deal also includes an extended capacity 5 Ah battery that will work with other M18 products.
However, it doesn't come with a charger, so if you don't already own one to use with other Milwaukee tools, you'll need to pick that up as well. This particular kit also doesn't come with a protective boot or socket kit, so keep that in mind as well. Normally, the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Gen-2 18V Cordless Mid Torque 1/2" Impact Wrench with an included 5 Ah battery retails for $418, but Home Depot is currently offering it at 40% off for $249.
M18 Brushless Cordless Jig Saw with 5.0 Ah Battery
Milwaukee's M18 Brushless Cordless Jigsaw has power, speed, and precision — all qualities you want in a power saw. It's capable of up to 3,500 strokes per minute and even strong enough to cut through metal and other tough materials. The jigsaw offers four-position orbital cutting, which allows for a wide range of specific cutting options. Plus, it has an ergonomic d-handle, so you can use it at length without hand fatigue.
The included battery that comes with the tool has extended capacity, so not only is it compatible with other M18 tools from Milwaukee, but it will also last longer and let you work with the saw for longer without needing to recharge or replace its power supply. Unfortunately, no charger is included with this kit, so make sure you have one or add one to your cart if you decide to take advantage of this deal. The Milwaukee M18 Brushless Cordless Jigsaw with an included 5.0 Ah Battery is available from Home Depot for $199, which is 46% off its usual $368 price tag.
M18 Brushless Cordless 7-1/4 Circular Saw with 6 Ah Battery
With the Milwaukee M18 Brushless Cordless 7-1/4" Circular Saw, you can get some serious cutting done, so this tool is just as much for professional carpenters, contractors, and remodelers as it is for casual DIY-ers. It can generate 15A and 5,800 rpm, but because it's cordless you can maneuver more easily than you can with corded saws that are just as powerful. The saw has a 2.5-inch cut depth and can provide up to 750 cuts per charge. It includes an electric brake, magnesium shoe and guards, and a vac adapter, plus a dust port, LED light, and rafter hook are all integrated into the tool.
The saw comes with a powerful extended-capacity 6 Ah Battery that can be used with other Milwaukee M18 products. However, as with some other Labor Day deals offered by Home Depot, no charger is included, so make sure you have one at the ready. The Milwaukee M18 Brushless Cordless 7-1/4" Circular Saw with 6 Ah Battery usually costs $448 but is currently $249 — a 44% discount.
M18 Brushless Cordless Compact Bandsaw with 6.0 Ah Battery
Compared to other compact band saws, Milwaukee's M18 Brushless Cordless Compact Bandsaw has the largest cutting capacity — 3.25" x 3.25". The cordless tool is also the fastest-cutting bandsaw in its class and weighs less than eight pounds. The saw's features include a variable-speed trigger, adjustable shoe, LED work light, and integrated rafter hook to quickly hang it in between cuts. Milwaukee also makes the saw with a proprietary composite material and uses crush zone barriers to absorb impacts and protect the pricey tool from drops, debris, and other damage, making it perfect for construction worksites.
While the saw can easily combine with Milwaukee's customized reamer attachment, that accessory unfortunately is not included in Home Depot's deal. Neither, for that matter, is a charger for its 18V battery. But if you want to get the saw and battery for 39% lower than the usual price, the M18 Brushless Cordless Compact Bandsaw with 6.0 Ah Battery is currently available for $329.