Myths Busted: What WD-40 Can (And Can't) Do For Your Car

Creaky doors, screeching gears, and grinding joints on an automobile bring one product to mind: WD-40. This grease-it-and-fix-it solution, short for "Water Displacement, 40th formula," is a versatile and well-known multi-purpose lubricant and penetrating oil that is a must-have in the maintenance closet or garage. Part of its success stems from its affordability — a standard 8-ounce can of WD-40 can generally be found for around $5 to $10 in most retail outlets and online. Larger quantities or specialty formulations, such as those designed for specific applications like bike chains or electrical contacts, might be priced slightly higher. It's used for everything from preventing rust and corrosion to loosening tight bolts, but as any experienced mechanic will tell you, it's not the best solution for certain endeavors.

No matter the intended use, though, it's tough to find a more effective degreasing lubricant outside of a specialized repair shop. Before you reach for the can of WD-40 to fix the next annoying squeal your car emits, it's best to understand the basics of what it can and can't do, and why.