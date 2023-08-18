Here's What Happens When You Fill An Engine With WD-40 Instead Of Oil
That blue and red can of WD-40 has 2,000+ uses for motorsports, automotive maintenance, farming, construction, on-the-job, and home applications. However, the makers of WD-40 didn't say their product could replace the engine oil in a combustion engine, despite the product containing lubricants and anti-corrosion agents.
For starters, WD-40 has a more watery consistency (possibly less viscous than OW-20 motor oil), and the engine oil in a car's engine does more than lubricate moving parts.
When mechanics or enthusiasts say oil is the lifeblood of an internal combustion engine, they're telling the truth. Engine oil not only lubricates and reduces friction, but also has detergents and viscosity additives to clean the internals and absorb or prevent sludge while improving the flow. Moreover, the oil helps cool the engine to improve efficiency while extending the motor's lifespan.
However, nothing could stop a group of enthusiastic and overly curious youngsters from discovering if WD-40 could replace the oil in a gas engine. Spoiler alert: It didn't go well.
WD-40 is not an oil substitute
The folks from the "Life OD" YouTube channel did the unthinkable. They took an otherwise roadworthy second-gen Ford Probe, drained all the engine oil from its gutsy Mazda DOHC engine, and filled the motor with a gallon of WD-40. They started the car, took it for a spin, and revved the engine incessantly before performing the finishing blow.
Upon parking the car, the group wedged a pipe into the accelerator pedal, and started the vehicle while in neutral. With the engine banging on the rev limiter, it didn't take long for the side exhausts to glow red hot before spitting flames and engulfing the entire engine bay in a fiery mess. What's impressive is the engine was running fine before all the abusive tactics began, but the experiment was a disaster waiting to happen regardless.
Of course, do not use WD-40 as an engine oil substitute to keep your car running smoothly and flame-free. Moreover, regular oil changes will keep your engine cool and more fuel efficient in the long run. Leave the WD-40 out of your engine and use it to restore cloudy headlights, keep your ATV clean, or for general lubrication instead.