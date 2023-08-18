Here's What Happens When You Fill An Engine With WD-40 Instead Of Oil

That blue and red can of WD-40 has 2,000+ uses for motorsports, automotive maintenance, farming, construction, on-the-job, and home applications. However, the makers of WD-40 didn't say their product could replace the engine oil in a combustion engine, despite the product containing lubricants and anti-corrosion agents.

For starters, WD-40 has a more watery consistency (possibly less viscous than OW-20 motor oil), and the engine oil in a car's engine does more than lubricate moving parts.

When mechanics or enthusiasts say oil is the lifeblood of an internal combustion engine, they're telling the truth. Engine oil not only lubricates and reduces friction, but also has detergents and viscosity additives to clean the internals and absorb or prevent sludge while improving the flow. Moreover, the oil helps cool the engine to improve efficiency while extending the motor's lifespan.

However, nothing could stop a group of enthusiastic and overly curious youngsters from discovering if WD-40 could replace the oil in a gas engine. Spoiler alert: It didn't go well.