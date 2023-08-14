How To Clean Cloudy Headlights And Taillights With WD-40

There are many DIY methods to clean and restore the clarity of plastic car headlights. Depending on the severity of the cloudiness or yellowing of the surface, household items like baking soda and vinegar or toothpaste could remove mild oxidation with a little bit of elbow grease. The worst-case scenario is wet sanding the lens with varying grit levels of sandpaper to remove heavy oxidation, an excellent solution for severely cloudy or hazy headlights.

However, there is another DIY hack to remove mild yellowing, fogginess, deep-seated dirt, and oxidation on auto headlights and taillights. But instead of sanding or using paint polish, you only need a can of WD-40 and a few rags. Unsurprisingly, WD-40's proprietary blend of lubricants, anti-soil agents, and anti-corrosion ingredients are excellent for cleaning the external lights of your ride. The process is quick, easy, and does not require intense rubbing or scrubbing. The WD-40 method suits newer or even older cars with tired-looking headlights and taillights.