How To Clean Cloudy Headlights And Taillights With WD-40
There are many DIY methods to clean and restore the clarity of plastic car headlights. Depending on the severity of the cloudiness or yellowing of the surface, household items like baking soda and vinegar or toothpaste could remove mild oxidation with a little bit of elbow grease. The worst-case scenario is wet sanding the lens with varying grit levels of sandpaper to remove heavy oxidation, an excellent solution for severely cloudy or hazy headlights.
However, there is another DIY hack to remove mild yellowing, fogginess, deep-seated dirt, and oxidation on auto headlights and taillights. But instead of sanding or using paint polish, you only need a can of WD-40 and a few rags. Unsurprisingly, WD-40's proprietary blend of lubricants, anti-soil agents, and anti-corrosion ingredients are excellent for cleaning the external lights of your ride. The process is quick, easy, and does not require intense rubbing or scrubbing. The WD-40 method suits newer or even older cars with tired-looking headlights and taillights.
Cleaning cloudy headlights using WD-40
The official materials list to carry out this cleaning method from WD-40 includes a can of its Multi-Use Product, a few cotton or microfiber rags, and a cleaning solution of water and car shampoo to rinse the lights after. We highly recommend starting with a just-washed car to rid the headlights of excess dirt or standing dust before treating the lights with WD-40.
- Start with a clean surface. If you just washed the vehicle, wipe the lights dry with a microfiber towel if you have one. If you haven't washed it yet, grab a damp towel and wipe off any excess dirt, grime, or crud before proceeding. Repeat the procedure for the taillights.
- Spray WD-40 on a dry towel and rub it lightly over each headlight. Use a left-to-right motion instead of doing small circles as you wipe, concentrating your efforts more heavily on severely yellowed or oxidized parts of the lenses. The same procedure applies to the taillights.
- An alternative method is to spray the WD-40 directly on the headlights and taillights, let it sit for a few minutes, and wipe off the excess with a dry towel before buffing lightly. WD-40 will not harm clear coat paint, so don't worry about over-spraying the product on body panels or bumpers.
- The final step is to wash off the WD-40 residue with water and car shampoo. Grab a cleaning sponge to remove all traces of WD-40 from the lights and surrounding body panels. Rinse with clean water after washing and wipe dry with a microfiber cloth.
After cleaning and drying, applying a thin coat of carnauba wax over the headlight and taillamp lenses is a good idea for added UV protection. Pour small drops of wax on a small applicator sponge and rub lightly over the headlights. Allow to dry to a haze (about three to five minutes) before wiping off the excess with a dry microfiber towel.