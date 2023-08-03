Why Your Cars Headlights Get Foggy (And How To Fix It)

Generally, when you think of a part of your car fogging up, your windshield is probably the first thing that springs to mind, right? Indeed, in the right temperature conditions, such fogging is very noticeable and inconvenient. However, there's another aspect of your car that's equally susceptible to fogging, and unlike with your windshield, you may not notice it until it's already a problem — your headlights.

It's possible for your headlights to fog up after multiple years of usage, leaving you with cloudy lenses. Not only are these cloudy lenses generally unpleasant from a style point of view, but they're potentially hazardous to your driving experience. After all, cloudy lenses don't project as much light, which is the entire point of your headlights. If your headlights aren't working when you need them, you could find yourself driving into something you'd rather not on a stormy day or in the dark of night. So, how does this headlight fogging occur, and more importantly, what can you do about it?