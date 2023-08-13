This WD-40 Dirt Track Trick Will Help Keep Your ATV Cleaner After A Ride
The world can thank Norm Larsen, founder of the Rocket Chemical Company, for insisting on putting its company's invention, the WD-40 Multi-Use Product, into aerosol cans for mass distribution. The first cans of WD-40 made their way to San Diego stores in 1958, a few years after aerospace contractor Convair first used the product to protect its Atlas Missile from rust. WD-40 has many uses, like cleaning electronics, eliminating sticker residue, and removing stuck spark plugs from car or lawnmower engines.
Meanwhile, WD-40 could also keep your ATV or dirt bike cleaner after riding over muddy trails. The product is a proprietary blend of lubricants and anti-corrosion agents that displaces water (the "WD" in WD-40 is for 'Water Displacement') and protects against corrosion. It also has soil removal agents that clean while lubricating any metal surface, making it suitable for maintaining the like-new look of your bike or ATV's undercarriage.
Use WD-40 for easier removal of mud and dirt
If you spray WD-40 on your ATV's wheel wells and underpinnings, you'll see that cleaning is easier after each muddy ride. Before heading to the trails, grab a can of WD-40 Multi-Use Product and spray the product liberally on the fender wells, undercarriage, axles, suspension arms, and skid plates of your dirt bike, ATV, truck, or 4x4 SUV. It's best to start with a relatively clean, mud-free surface before dousing the underpinnings with WD-40. In most cases, hosing off with pressurized water after each ride will remove all that excess soil and dirt. Even larger clumps of caked-on mud will remove easily with water thanks to WD-40's lubricating components, which coat metal and plastic parts with a film of protection against contaminants.
WD-40 is not a suitable replacement for lubricating motorcycle chains or ball bearings. However, it is an effective chain cleaner that removes dirt, gunk, and soil particles easily. Lastly, don't forget to lightly wipe off any excess WD-40 after spraying to repel dust.