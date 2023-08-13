This WD-40 Dirt Track Trick Will Help Keep Your ATV Cleaner After A Ride

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world can thank Norm Larsen, founder of the Rocket Chemical Company, for insisting on putting its company's invention, the WD-40 Multi-Use Product, into aerosol cans for mass distribution. The first cans of WD-40 made their way to San Diego stores in 1958, a few years after aerospace contractor Convair first used the product to protect its Atlas Missile from rust. WD-40 has many uses, like cleaning electronics, eliminating sticker residue, and removing stuck spark plugs from car or lawnmower engines.

Meanwhile, WD-40 could also keep your ATV or dirt bike cleaner after riding over muddy trails. The product is a proprietary blend of lubricants and anti-corrosion agents that displaces water (the "WD" in WD-40 is for 'Water Displacement') and protects against corrosion. It also has soil removal agents that clean while lubricating any metal surface, making it suitable for maintaining the like-new look of your bike or ATV's undercarriage.