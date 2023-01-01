Here's How Much The Banned Honda ATC Is Worth Today

Honda was in an interesting place in the 1980s. The Tokyo-based company had its first major successes in the American market with the first-generation Accord and Civic, which still rank among America's most popular cars (via Honda Global). Those models weren't the economic juggernauts they'd become, however, and, per Hagerty, Honda's fortunes still depended on the enormous Asian market for light, inexpensive motorcycles.

In short, as of the mid-'80s Honda hadn't yet determined its destiny in the American marketplace. Experimentation was called for. If we at SlashGear can say anything for certain, it's that when experimentation is called for in automotive engineering, weird stuff starts to happen.

Honda was a shining example: it ditched its rep for safe, solid engineering, split the difference between cars and motorcycles, and gave the world the three-wheeled All Terrain Cycle, or ATC. Every model of ATC was wild, but the performance-focused ATC 250R and 250SX were on another level. Promptly banned in the American market and still widely regarded as some of the most dangerous vehicles ever to reach production (via Silodrome), Honda ATCs can command serious prices at auction.