The Real Reason America Banned The Honda ATC

It may be a foreign concept in today's world, but for many years vehicle safety was more of an afterthought than an actual policy. Seat belts weren't federally mandated for new cars until 1968. And states like New York, New Jersey, and California didn't make seat belt-wearing a law until the mid-1980s. In fact, New Hampshire still doesn't have a seat belt law.

Helmet laws for motorcycles were equally laissez-faire until 1967, when the government started making states create helmet laws if they wanted to receive federal highway safety funds. There's nothing like threatening to withhold money to get people motivated. By 1975, all but three states had helmet laws. A year later, Congress deemed it illegal to withhold funds, so states went back to a "do as you want" approach. According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), only about half the states now require helmets for all riders. By contrast, the others only need it for riders under 18.

Believe it or not, the general public really didn't care about safety, and when the government got involved, it was considered an infringement on civil rights.

Around the same time frame, Honda's lead engineer, Osamu Takeuchi, first devised a three-wheeled all-terrain cycle (ATC) or all-terrain vehicle (ATV). The goal was to give Honda dealers something to sell during winter when margins were at their weakest. In 1970, Honda brought the $595 ATC 90 to market in the United States. This three-wheeled trike had a small footprint, was maneuverable, and easy to operate.